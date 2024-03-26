 Sonam Wangchuk ends 21-day ‘climate fast’ in Ladakh, makes fresh appeal to PM Modi | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Sonam Wangchuk ends 21-day ‘climate fast’ in Ladakh, makes fresh appeal to PM Modi

ByHT News Desk
Mar 26, 2024 09:13 PM IST

Sonam Wangchuk ended the 'climate fast' and announced the future course of action to press the government to meet their demands.

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk on Tuesday ended the hunger strike he was leading for the statehood of Ladakh and the protection of the fragile Himalayan ecology. Wangchuk, however, stressed that it was the end of his hunger strike and not the movement as women protesters would go on the ‘climate fast’ from tomorrow.

Education reformist and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk speaks on the 21st day of his 'climate fast' during a hunger strike with others demanding statehood for Ladakh and its inclusion in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.(PTI)
Education reformist and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk speaks on the 21st day of his 'climate fast' during a hunger strike with others demanding statehood for Ladakh and its inclusion in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.(PTI)

“This is just the end of phase 1 of the hunger strike of 21 days and not the end of the movement. From tomorrow, the hunger strike of women would start and it would continue similarly as long as it takes,” Wangchuk told his supporters gathered at the venue.

Wangchuk ended his hunger strike hours after he made a fresh appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to fulfil promises made to the people.

Reminding the prime minister of the promises made by the BJP in its election manifestoes, Wangchuk said Modi is a devotee of Lord Ram and should follow his teaching of 'pran jaye par vachan na jaye' (one may lose their life, but must not break their promise).

"While India is the mother of democracy, we citizens have a very special power. We are the kingmakers, we can compel a government to change their ways or change the government if that doesn't work. Let us remember to use our ballot power very carefully this time in the interest of the nation," said Wangchuk, whose life inspired Aamir Khan's character Rancho in Bollywood blockbuster "3 Idiots".

Sonam Wangchuk, a renowned education reformist, had been on 'climate fast' in sub-zero temperatures of Leh since March 6 after the talks over statehood for Ladakh and its inclusion in the Sixth Schedule hit a deadlock.

Leh-based Apex Body and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) are jointly spearheading the agitation to raise their demands.

Wangchuk said that around 60,000 of Ladakh's 3 lakh residents have participated in the hunger strike demonstrating their pain but "no word came from this government".

“We are trying to remind and awaken the consciousness of our Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to safeguard the fragile ecosystem of Himalayan mountains in Ladakh and the unique indigenous tribal cultures that thrive here,” he said.

