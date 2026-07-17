Sonam Wangchuk hunger strike LIVE: Protest enters Day 20 as doctors warn of 'alarming' next stage; Aamir Khan reacts
Sonam Wangchuk health live updates: Wangchuk remained firm on continuing the protest. He said ending the fast without any response from the government would send the wrong message. Instead, he urged supporters to strengthen the CJP's proposed Parliament march scheduled for July 20.
Sonam Wangchuk health live updates: Educationist and environment activist Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike demanding Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over the NEET-UG paper leak entered its 20th day on Friday, with doctors warning that his health has reached a critical stage and could deteriorate further if the fast continues. ...Read More
The warning came as opposition leaders, including former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav, visited Jantar Mantar to express solidarity with Wangchuk and the youth-led protest.
Wangchuk refuses to call off fast
Despite mounting concerns over his health, Wangchuk remained firm on continuing the protest.
He said ending the fast without any response from the government would send the wrong message. Instead, he urged supporters to strengthen the Cockroach Janta Party's proposed Parliament march scheduled for July 20.
Wangchuk, along with several students, has been leading the agitation at Jantar Mantar. Student organisations including the Krantikari Yuva Sangathan (KYS), All India Students' Association (AISA) and Students' Federation of India (SFI) are also participating in the protest.
Wangchuk health update
According to the latest medical bulletin issued by Dr Satish Lamba, Wangchuk has lost more than nine kilograms since beginning his fast on June 28 and now weighs 56.9 kg, reported news agency PTI.
"After glucose reserves are exhausted, the body consumes fat. After that, muscles begin to get consumed. His ketone level had reached 3-plus and, after improving hydration, it has come down to 2-plus. His uric acid is high, which indicates that muscles are being consumed," he said.
Warning about the next stage of deterioration, the doctor said, “The next stage can be alarming. Organs can be impacted. We are keeping him under 24x7 vigilance and hope it does not reach that stage.”
He also appealed for intervention, saying, "I urge the government to intervene as soon as possible because he is a precious gem and we do not want to lose him. If organs get impacted, it can be really alarming for us."
Opposition leaders extend support
Kejriwal joined the demonstrators on Thursday and reiterated his demand for Pradhan's resignation. He also proposed Wangchuk's name for the post of Union education minister.
Addressing the gathering, the AAP chief urged the Centre to respond to the protesters' demands.
"Listen to the youth, the movement, and Sonam Wangchuk; otherwise, three years later, you (Central Government) will meet a 2014-like fate," Kejriwal said.
Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait, one of the prominent faces of the 2020-21 farmers' agitation, also visited the protest site and extended support to the movement.
Congress backs demand
The Congress has also backed the demand for Pradhan's resignation while appealing to Wangchuk to call off his hunger strike because of his deteriorating health.
Meanwhile, Congress has simultaneously launched its own campaign, 'Chhatron Ki Goonj', led by Rahul Gandhi against alleged examination irregularities across the country.
Congress general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal said in a post on X, "Sonam Wangchuk has now been on a hunger strike for 19 days, demanding the resignation of the Union Education Minister. The Indian National Congress has been making this very demand for over a month and a half."
"We share the anguish and outrage that Wangchuk ji feels, especially due to the lack of accountability within the Modi Govt - for the collapse of the examination system in particular," he added.
Appealing to Wangchuk to end the fast, Venugopal said, “In view of his health condition, we appeal to Wangchuk to end his fast. His concerns are our concerns and that of other Opposition parties as well. Rest assured, we will continue to confront the Modi government and demand the Education Minister's resignation.”
Delhi high court orders daily monitoring
Amid concerns over Wangchuk's health, the Delhi high court directed authorities to clinically monitor his condition every day.
A division bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia observed that "the life of every citizen is precious and all efforts ought to be made by the government authorities to save the same."
The court further directed that any medical intervention recommended by government doctors should be provided without delay.
The directions came while disposing of a public interest litigation filed over concerns about Wangchuk's worsening health during the prolonged fast.
Follow all the updates here:
- Jul 17, 2026 08:26 am IST
Sonam Wangchuk hunger strike LIVE: 'Politics must have room for humanity,' says Omar Abdullah
Sonam Wangchuk hunger strike LIVE: Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday expressed concern over Sonam Wangchuk's deteriorating health and criticised the Centre for not reaching out to the activist, who has been on a hunger strike for 19 days.
"The Education Minister should either resign or be removed from his post," Abdullah told reporters, reported PTI.
Highlighting Wangchuk's health condition, he said the activist had lost around 9 kg during the fast and questioned the government's response.
"The surprising thing is that it has been 18 days, perhaps the 19th day is going on. He has lost around 9 kgs, and it is affecting his health. But the government is not budging, not appealing to him in any way to stop his hunger strike. Politics has its place, but somewhere there should also be a place for humanity and compassion," Abdullah said.
Drawing a comparison with the UPA government's handling of Anna Hazare's anti-corruption movement, Abdullah noted that then prime minister Manmohan Singh had sent ministers to persuade protesters to end their fast and engage in dialogue.
"But no attempt has been made yet to talk to Wangchuk. We don't know what the government's attitude will be in the coming days, but we are definitely concerned about Wangchuk's health," he added.
- Jul 17, 2026 08:14 am IST
Sonam Wangchuk hunger strike LIVE: Congress says demand for Pradhan's resignation will continue
Sonam Wangchuk hunger strike LIVE: The Congress on Thursday appealed to Sonam Wangchuk to end his indefinite hunger strike, citing concerns over his health, while reiterating its demand for Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over the NEET controversy.
Congress general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal said the party shared Wangchuk's concerns and would continue to press for accountability.
"Shri Sonam Wangchuk has now been on a hunger strike for 19 days, demanding the resignation of the Union Education Minister. The Indian National Congress has been making this very demand for over a month and a half," Venugopal said in a post on X.
"We share the anguish and outrage that Shri Wangchuk ji feels, especially due to the lack of accountability within the Modi Govt - for the collapse of the examination system in particular," he added.
Appealing to the activist to call off his fast, Venugopal said, "In view of his health condition, we appeal to Shri Wangchuk to end his fast. His concerns are our concerns and that of other Opposition parties as well. Rest assured, we will continue to confront the Modi government and demand the Education Minister's resignation."
Meanwhile, Congress has simultaneously launched its own campaign, 'Chhatron Ki Goonj', led by Rahul Gandhi against alleged examination irregularities across the country.
- Jul 17, 2026 08:03 am IST
Sonam Wangchuk hunger strike LIVE: Dimple Yadav visits protest site, urges Centre to open dialogue
Sonam Wangchuk hunger strike LIVE: Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav on Thursday visited the Jantar Mantar protest site and appealed to the Centre to engage with the demonstrators, saying the government should show greater sensitivity towards the concerns being raised.
"The CJP will decide when to break the fast. I want to tell the government to show some sensitivity and start a dialogue. Stop being insensitive. You talk about Sanatan Dharma. Without mercy and empathy, Sanatan Dharma cannot survive," she told reporters.
Yadav also claimed that the BJP was unsettled by the support the movement has received from young people, citing the blocking of the CJP's X handle.
"The BJP was rattled when the platform got so much support from the youth. If our youths are determined, no one can defeat them. Akhilesh Yadav and the Samajwadi Party stand in solidarity with the youth," she said.
Referring to SP chief Akhilesh Yadav's appeal to Wangchuk to end his hunger strike, she said the request was made because the BJP "does not believe in satyagraha".
"So many students committed suicide, but not one BJP MP even tweeted a condolence message. It shows how insensitive they are," she said.
- Jul 17, 2026 07:54 am IST
Sonam Wangchuk hunger strike LIVE: BJP's Manoj Tiwari links Jantar Mantar protest to AAP
Sonam Wangchuk hunger strike LIVE: BJP MP Manoj Tiwari on Thursday took a swipe at Sonam Wangchuk's ongoing protest at Jantar Mantar after AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal extended support to the hunger strike.
Claiming that the protesters were aligned with the Aam Aadmi Party, Tiwari alleged that the agitation was aimed at hindering the country's development.
"Sonam Wangchuk and all others (at Jantar Mantar protest) are extension of AAP, collectively they all try to slow down country's progress," Tiwari said, reported PTI.
- Jul 17, 2026 07:43 am IST
Sonam Wangchuk hunger strike LIVE: Raj Thackeray urges PM Modi to intervene
Sonam Wangchuk hunger strike LIVE: MNS chief Raj Thackeray has extended support to Sonam Wangchuk's indefinite hunger strike, expressing concern over the activist's deteriorating health and urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to step in to address the NEET examination controversy.
"It is deeply distressing to say this, but it appears the government has decided to sacrifice Sonam Wangchuk, and by extension, the very space for protest in this country. After all, if this government can remain a silent spectator while the treasury of Lord Ram is being looted, what impact could a citizens’ protest possibly have?" Thackeray said.
Backing the protesters' demand for accountability, he said, "There is nothing unreasonable in this demand," while alleging that examination-related irregularities had become a recurring feature during the BJP's tenure.
In a message addressed to the prime minister, Thackeray said the significance of a long tenure in office lies in taking decisive action on pressing issues. "Currently, there is much celebration over the fact that you have held the office of Prime Minister for a longer period than Pandit Nehru. That’s just a number. It acquires true meaning only if you take a firm stand and decisive action on issues like this. Only then will the next generation remember you. Otherwise, what is the use of a statistic that yields nothing for the country?" he wrote.