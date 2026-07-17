Sonam Wangchuk hunger strike LIVE: Protest enters Day 20 as doctors warn of 'alarming' next stage; Aamir Khan reacts

Sonam Wangchuk health live updates: Educationist and environment activist Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike demanding Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over the NEET-UG paper leak entered its 20th day on Friday, with doctors warning that his health has reached a critical stage and could deteriorate further if the fast continues. ...Read More

The warning came as opposition leaders, including former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav, visited Jantar Mantar to express solidarity with Wangchuk and the youth-led protest.

Wangchuk refuses to call off fast

Despite mounting concerns over his health, Wangchuk remained firm on continuing the protest.

He said ending the fast without any response from the government would send the wrong message. Instead, he urged supporters to strengthen the Cockroach Janta Party's proposed Parliament march scheduled for July 20.

Wangchuk, along with several students, has been leading the agitation at Jantar Mantar. Student organisations including the Krantikari Yuva Sangathan (KYS), All India Students' Association (AISA) and Students' Federation of India (SFI) are also participating in the protest.

Wangchuk health update

According to the latest medical bulletin issued by Dr Satish Lamba, Wangchuk has lost more than nine kilograms since beginning his fast on June 28 and now weighs 56.9 kg, reported news agency PTI.

"After glucose reserves are exhausted, the body consumes fat. After that, muscles begin to get consumed. His ketone level had reached 3-plus and, after improving hydration, it has come down to 2-plus. His uric acid is high, which indicates that muscles are being consumed," he said.

Warning about the next stage of deterioration, the doctor said, “The next stage can be alarming. Organs can be impacted. We are keeping him under 24x7 vigilance and hope it does not reach that stage.”

He also appealed for intervention, saying, "I urge the government to intervene as soon as possible because he is a precious gem and we do not want to lose him. If organs get impacted, it can be really alarming for us."

Opposition leaders extend support

Kejriwal joined the demonstrators on Thursday and reiterated his demand for Pradhan's resignation. He also proposed Wangchuk's name for the post of Union education minister.

Addressing the gathering, the AAP chief urged the Centre to respond to the protesters' demands.

"Listen to the youth, the movement, and Sonam Wangchuk; otherwise, three years later, you (Central Government) will meet a 2014-like fate," Kejriwal said.

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait, one of the prominent faces of the 2020-21 farmers' agitation, also visited the protest site and extended support to the movement.

Congress backs demand

The Congress has also backed the demand for Pradhan's resignation while appealing to Wangchuk to call off his hunger strike because of his deteriorating health.

Meanwhile, Congress has simultaneously launched its own campaign, 'Chhatron Ki Goonj', led by Rahul Gandhi against alleged examination irregularities across the country.

Congress general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal said in a post on X, "Sonam Wangchuk has now been on a hunger strike for 19 days, demanding the resignation of the Union Education Minister. The Indian National Congress has been making this very demand for over a month and a half."

"We share the anguish and outrage that Wangchuk ji feels, especially due to the lack of accountability within the Modi Govt - for the collapse of the examination system in particular," he added.

Appealing to Wangchuk to end the fast, Venugopal said, “In view of his health condition, we appeal to Wangchuk to end his fast. His concerns are our concerns and that of other Opposition parties as well. Rest assured, we will continue to confront the Modi government and demand the Education Minister's resignation.”

Delhi high court orders daily monitoring

Amid concerns over Wangchuk's health, the Delhi high court directed authorities to clinically monitor his condition every day.

A division bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia observed that "the life of every citizen is precious and all efforts ought to be made by the government authorities to save the same."

The court further directed that any medical intervention recommended by government doctors should be provided without delay.

The directions came while disposing of a public interest litigation filed over concerns about Wangchuk's worsening health during the prolonged fast.