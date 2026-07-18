Sonam Wangchuk hunger strike LIVE: Cops say activist taken to hospital on HC order; CJP, students claim lathicharge

Sonam Wangchuk hunger strike LIVE: As climate activist Sonam Wangchuk's indefinite hunger strike entered its 21st day on Saturday, tensions escalated at Delhi's Jantar Mantar after CJP's Abhijeet Dipke accused the police of forcibly removing him from the site and cracking down on demonstrators. Delhi Police said the activist was shifted to Safdarjung Hospital in compliance with Delhi high court directions and on the advice of medical experts due to his deteriorating health. ...Read More

Just a day before, the activist said he has lost nearly 20 per cent of his body but remains determined to continue the protest demanding the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in the NEET UG examination.

In a video message released at the end of the 20th day of his fast, Wangchuk appealed to people across the country to join the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) proposed "Chalo Sansad" march on July 20, arguing that public participation would decide the strength and success of the movement.

Speaking about his health, Wangchuk acknowledged the physical toll of the prolonged fast but said he was not backing down.

"Yes, I am still alive. Twenty per cent of my body is gone. After fats, muscles are gone. After that, organs will go. Finally, the brain. The time has not come yet," Wangchuk said.

The activist joined the agitation at Jantar Mantar on June 28 and has been on an indefinite hunger strike since then. The protest itself began on June 20 and has now entered its 28th day.

AISA student on hunger strike

Concerns over the health of protesters have intensified as the agitation continues. On the 28th day of the protest, the condition of three All India Students' Association (AISA) activists on indefinite hunger strike deteriorated further, with doctors recommending immediate hospitalisation for one of them.

The AISA said three of its activists – Neha, Aameen and Manish – have now completed 20 days on an indefinite hunger strike on Friday.

In a statement, the student body said Neha's blood sugar level had dropped to a critically low level, prompting doctors to advise her to end the fast and seek immediate hospitalisation to prevent further deterioration in her condition, news agency PTI report added.

According to AISA, Aameen has developed dangerously high uric acid levels and has lost nearly 14 per cent of his body weight. Manish, meanwhile, has shed more than 10 kg during the protest and has reportedly been experiencing episodes of near-unconsciousness, requiring continuous assistance even for routine activities.

Support from Opposition

The worsening health of Wangchuk and other fasting protesters has also drawn visits from several opposition leaders.

Congress leader Pawan Khera, NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule and other opposition figures visited the protest site on Friday and urged the Centre to open a dialogue with the agitators.

A day earlier, AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal, SP MP Dimple Yadav and farmer leader Rakesh Tikait had also met Wangchuk and expressed support for the ongoing movement.