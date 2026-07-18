Sonam Wangchuk hunger strike LIVE: Cops say activist taken to hospital on HC order; CJP, students claim lathicharge
Sonam Wangchuk hunger strike LIVE: Delhi Police said the activist Sonam Wangchuk was shifted to Safdarjung Hospital in compliance with Delhi high court directions and on the advice of medical experts due to his deteriorating health.
Sonam Wangchuk hunger strike LIVE: As climate activist Sonam Wangchuk's indefinite hunger strike entered its 21st day on Saturday, tensions escalated at Delhi's Jantar Mantar after CJP's Abhijeet Dipke accused the police of forcibly removing him from the site and cracking down on demonstrators. Delhi Police said the activist was shifted to Safdarjung Hospital in compliance with Delhi high court directions and on the advice of medical experts due to his deteriorating health. ...Read More
Just a day before, the activist said he has lost nearly 20 per cent of his body but remains determined to continue the protest demanding the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in the NEET UG examination.
In a video message released at the end of the 20th day of his fast, Wangchuk appealed to people across the country to join the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) proposed "Chalo Sansad" march on July 20, arguing that public participation would decide the strength and success of the movement.
Speaking about his health, Wangchuk acknowledged the physical toll of the prolonged fast but said he was not backing down.
"Yes, I am still alive. Twenty per cent of my body is gone. After fats, muscles are gone. After that, organs will go. Finally, the brain. The time has not come yet," Wangchuk said.
The activist joined the agitation at Jantar Mantar on June 28 and has been on an indefinite hunger strike since then. The protest itself began on June 20 and has now entered its 28th day.
AISA student on hunger strike
Concerns over the health of protesters have intensified as the agitation continues. On the 28th day of the protest, the condition of three All India Students' Association (AISA) activists on indefinite hunger strike deteriorated further, with doctors recommending immediate hospitalisation for one of them.
The AISA said three of its activists – Neha, Aameen and Manish – have now completed 20 days on an indefinite hunger strike on Friday.
In a statement, the student body said Neha's blood sugar level had dropped to a critically low level, prompting doctors to advise her to end the fast and seek immediate hospitalisation to prevent further deterioration in her condition, news agency PTI report added.
According to AISA, Aameen has developed dangerously high uric acid levels and has lost nearly 14 per cent of his body weight. Manish, meanwhile, has shed more than 10 kg during the protest and has reportedly been experiencing episodes of near-unconsciousness, requiring continuous assistance even for routine activities.
Support from Opposition
The worsening health of Wangchuk and other fasting protesters has also drawn visits from several opposition leaders.
Congress leader Pawan Khera, NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule and other opposition figures visited the protest site on Friday and urged the Centre to open a dialogue with the agitators.
A day earlier, AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal, SP MP Dimple Yadav and farmer leader Rakesh Tikait had also met Wangchuk and expressed support for the ongoing movement.
Follow all the updates here:
- Jul 18, 2026 08:06 am IST
Sonam Wangchuk hunger strike LIVE: CJP shares video claiming Wangchuk was forcibly removed
Sonam Wangchuk hunger strike LIVE: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) spokesperson Saurav Das shared a purported video from the Jantar Mantar protest site, alleging that climate activist Sonam Wangchuk was forcibly taken away by Delhi Police.
"Delhi Police has picked up Sonam Wangchuk forcefully! WATCH!" Das wrote while posting the video on X.
- Jul 18, 2026 08:00 am IST
Sonam Wangchuk hunger strike LIVE: Cops say HC's order behind Wangchuk's hospitalisation, asks protesters to vacate premises
Sonam Wangchuk hunger strike LIVE: Delhi Police said climate activist Sonam Wangchuk was shifted to a hospital in compliance with Delhi high court directions and on the advice of medical experts due to concerns over his deteriorating health.
DCP (New Delhi) Sachin Sharma said, "As per orders of Hon’ble High Court and on expert medical advise due to the deteriorating health condition of Sh. Sonam Wangchuk, he has been shifted to the hospital for essential medical care."
Responding to allegations of a crackdown at the protest site, Sharma said some protesters attempted to obstruct the process. "While complying with the orders of Hon’ble High Court the protestors tried to create obstruction, in which slight commotion ensued, however police took maximum restrain and undertook the exercise safely," he said.
The officer also appealed to demonstrators to leave the protest site peacefully. "We request the protestors at Jantar Mantar to peacefully vacate the place at the earliest," Sharma added.
- Jul 18, 2026 07:55 am IST
Sonam Wangchuk hunger strike LIVE: Wangchuk shifted to Safdarjung Hospital, say cops
Sonam Wangchuk hunger strike LIVE: Delhi Police said climate activist Sonam Wangchuk has been shifted to Safdarjung Hospital for medical care amid concerns over his deteriorating health during his indefinite hunger strike.
via Jignasa Sinha
- Jul 18, 2026 07:52 am IST
Sonam Wangchuk hunger strike LIVE: A full-scale clampdown on democratic protest,’ says NCP (SP)'s Anish Gawande
Sonam Wangchuk hunger strike LIVE: NCP (SP) national spokesperson Anish Gawande on Friday criticised the police action at Jantar Mantar, calling it a "full-scale clampdown" on a democratic protest.
Reacting to reports that climate activist Sonam Wangchuk had been removed from the protest site and taken to hospital, Gawande said, "Sonam Wangchuk has been picked up from Jantar Mantar. Abhijeet Dipke has been hit and detained outside my residence. This is a full-scale clampdown on a democratic protest."
Questioning the government's response to the agitation, he added, "How scared is the government?"
- Jul 18, 2026 07:49 am IST
Sonam Wangchuk hunger strike LIVE: Video shows protesters being removed from Jantar Mantar
Sonam Wangchuk hunger strike LIVE: Protesters were being removed from the Jantar Mantar protest site on Saturday morning, video shared by news agency ANI showed. The development came shortly after climate activist Sonam Wangchuk was reportedly taken to a hospital by police personnel.
The visuals appeared to show police clearing sections of the protest venue and escorting demonstrators away from the area.
- Jul 18, 2026 07:40 am IST
Sonam Wangchuk hunger strike LIVE: Students lathicharged at Jantar Mantar, alleges CJP
Sonam Wangchuk hunger strike LIVE: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) spokesperson Saurav Das alleged that students protesting at Jantar Mantar were subjected to a police lathicharge amid developments surrounding climate activist Sonam Wangchuk's removal from the protest site.
"The Delhi Police has stopped Abhijeet Dipke where he was staying. People are telling me that Sonam Wangchuk is being picked up from the protest site. Students are being lathicharged!" Das claimed.
There was no immediate confirmation from Delhi Police regarding the allegation.
- Jul 18, 2026 07:38 am IST
Sonam Wangchuk hunger strike LIVE: CJP's Abhijeet Dipke claims he was detained by Delhi Police
Sonam Wangchuk hunger strike LIVE: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Saturday alleged that Delhi Police was carrying out a crackdown at the Jantar Mantar protest site and was forcibly removing climate activist Sonam Wangchuk.
"Delhi Police is cracking down at Jantar Mantar. Beating up people and taking away Sonam sir forcefully," Dipke said in a post on X.
He further claimed that he had been assaulted and detained by the police. "I have been beaten and put under detention by Delhi Police," he alleged.
There was no immediate response from Delhi Police on the claims.
- Jul 18, 2026 07:32 am IST
Sonam Wangchuk hunger strike LIVE: Wangchuk rushed to hospital from Jantar Mantar
Sonam Wangchuk hunger strike LIVE: Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who had been on an indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar for the past 20 days, was taken to a hospital by police personnel on Friday, news agency ANI reported.
The development comes amid growing concerns over Wangchuk's health as the fast entered its 21st day. Further details on his condition and the circumstances leading to his hospitalisation are awaited.
- Jul 18, 2026 07:13 am IST
Sonam Wangchuk hunger strike LIVE: CJP marks Day 29 of Jantar Mantar protest
Sonam Wangchuk hunger strike LIVE: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founding president Abhijeet Dipke shared a brief update on X on Saturday, marking the continuation of the agitation at Jantar Mantar.
"Day 29 at Jantar Mantar," Dipke wrote in the post.
- Jul 18, 2026 07:10 am IST
Sonam Wangchuk hunger strike LIVE: Police failed to act despite repeated disturbances, claims CJP's Dipke
Sonam Wangchuk hunger strike LIVE: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founding president Abhijeet Dipke alleged that several disruptive incidents took place at the Jantar Mantar protest site on Friday and accused the police of failing to intervene promptly.
"Today, there were multiple incidents where people created disturbances, yet the police failed to respond for hours," Dipke said in a post on X.
"By allowing this to continue, they are enabling attempts to disrupt what has remained a peaceful protest," he added.
The allegations come amid claims by the CJP that attempts are being made to disrupt the ongoing agitation, where climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and several students are on an indefinite hunger strike. There was no immediate response from the police on Dipke's claims.
- Jul 18, 2026 07:07 am IST
Sonam Wangchuk hunger strike LIVE: Dipke says, ‘goons tried to attack Sonam Wangchuk at Jantar Mantar’
Sonam Wangchuk hunger strike LIVE: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founding president Abhijeet Dipke alleged that unidentified individuals attempted to attack climate activist Sonam Wangchuk at Jantar Mantar, where he is on an indefinite hunger strike.
"Goons tried to attack Sonam sir at Jantar Mantar. An object was thrown at him, but fortunately, he was not hurt," Dipke claimed.
He further alleged that he had earlier received information about possible attempts to disrupt the ongoing protest. "A few days ago, I had warned that people would be sent to Jantar Mantar to disrupt the protest after I was informed by an insider in the police," he said.
Claiming there was an effort to derail the agitation, Dipke added, "If anything happens to Sonam sir, the government will be responsible as there’s clearly a plan to dismantle the peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar."
There was no immediate response from the police or the government on the allegations.
- Jul 18, 2026 07:00 am IST
Sonam Wangchuk hunger strike LIVE: CJP alleges attack on Wangchuk at Jantar Mantar
Sonam Wangchuk hunger strike LIVE: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founding president Abhijeet Dipke on Friday alleged that climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is on an indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar, was attacked at the protest site.
Dipke made the claim in a statement, though details of the alleged incident were not immediately available. There has been no official confirmation from authorities so far.
- Jul 18, 2026 06:45 am IST
Sonam Wangchuk hunger strike LIVE: Activist compares Jantar Mantar agitation with onion price protests
Sonam Wangchuk hunger strike LIVE: Responding to questions on whether the agitation could eventually lead to accountability or even the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan, Sonam Wangchuk said mass movements in India have often achieved outcomes that initially seemed unlikely.
"I ask you -- do the people of India love their children's lives and education more, or onions?" he said, referring to past instances when governments faced severe public backlash over soaring onion prices.
He argued that if public anger over rising onion prices could influence political fortunes, a movement centred on students and education could also bring change.