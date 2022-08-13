Home / India News / Sonia Gandhi again tests positive for Covid-19, second time in three months

Sonia Gandhi again tests positive for Covid-19, second time in three months

india news
Updated on Aug 13, 2022 03:47 PM IST
Just days after she contracted the virus two months ago, the 75-year-old leader was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi on June 12
Interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi (left) with son Rahul at a protest against inflation and unemployment during the recently concluded Parliament session in New Delhi. (ANI Photo)
Interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi (left) with son Rahul at a protest against inflation and unemployment during the recently concluded Parliament session in New Delhi. (ANI Photo)
ByHT Correspondent

Two months after contracting the coronavirus infection, Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Saturday tested positive for Covid-19 yet again, senior leader Jairam Ramesh announced on Twitter.

“Congress President Smt.Sonia Gandhi has tested positive for Covid-19 today. She will remain in isolation as per Govt. protocol,” he said in the bilingual post.

Her daughter and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had informed on Wednesday that she too tested positive for Covid-19, the second time in three months.

Also Read:Sonia Gandhi got fungal infection after Covid, health being monitored: Congress

Several party leaders took to the microblogging platform and expressed concern over the development, with Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot wishing Sonia a speedy recovery.

“Concerned about the health of Congress President Smt. Sonia Gandhi ji as she tested positive for #COVID19. Wish her a speedy recovery. May she get well soon. Prayers for her good health and well being,” Gehlot tweeted.

Sonia Gandhi had tested positive for Covid-19 in early June. Just days after that, the 75-year-old leader was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi on June 12, and was discharged on June 20.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, August 13, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out