Sonia Gandhi, Ashwini Vaishnaw, 12 others sworn in as Rajya Sabha members | Full list

ByHT News Desk
Apr 04, 2024 02:25 PM IST

Sonia Gandhi, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Ajay Makan and more political leaders were inducted into the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday administered the oath of 14 political leaders as Rajya Sabha members, including former Congress president Sonia Gandhi and railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Sonia Gandhi takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP before Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar (ANI)
Sonia Gandhi takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP before Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar (ANI)

The swearing-in ceremony of the newly inducted MPs took place in the new Parliament building in Delhi, administered by Jagdeep Dhankhar, who is also the Rajya Sabha Chairman.

While Sonia Gandhi took oath as a member of the Upper House from Rajasthan for the first time, Vaishnaw was sworn in as a member of the same house from Odisha.

Congress leaders Ajay Maken and Syed Naseer Hussain from Karnataka, BJP leader RPN Singh from Uttar Pradesh, and BJP member Samik Bhattacharya from West Bengal were among the 14 who took the Rajya Sabha oath.

Sanjay Kumar Jha of JD(U) also took oath as a member from Bihar, Subhashish Khuntia and Debashish Samantaray, both of BJD took oath as members from Odisha, while Madan Rathore of BJP took oath as RS member representing Rajasthan.

Full list of Rajya Sabha MPs sworn in today:

Sonia Gandhi (Congress) - Rajasthan

Ashwini Vaishnaw (BJP) - Odisha

Ajay Makan (Congress) - Karnataka

Syed Naseer Hussain (Congress) - Karnataka

RNP Singh (BJP) - Uttar Pradesh

Samik Bhattacharya (BJP) - West Bengal

Sanjay Kumar Jha (JDU) - Bihar

Subhashish Khuntia (BJD) - Odisha

Debashish Samantaray (BJD) - Odisha

Madan Rathore (BJP) - Rajasthan

Golla Baburao (YSRCP) - Telangana

Meda Raghunadha Reddy (YSRCP) - Telangana

Yerram Venkata Subba Reddy (YSRCP) - Telangana

Ravi Chandra Vaddiraju (BRS) - Telangana

Sonia Gandhi has become a Rajya Sabha member for the first time. She took oath in the presence of Leader of the House Piyush Goyal and Congress president and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge.

Gandhi's daughter and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was also present during the ceremony.

