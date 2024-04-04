Sonia Gandhi, Ashwini Vaishnaw, 12 others sworn in as Rajya Sabha members | Full list
Sonia Gandhi, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Ajay Makan and more political leaders were inducted into the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.
Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday administered the oath of 14 political leaders as Rajya Sabha members, including former Congress president Sonia Gandhi and railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
The swearing-in ceremony of the newly inducted MPs took place in the new Parliament building in Delhi, administered by Jagdeep Dhankhar, who is also the Rajya Sabha Chairman.
While Sonia Gandhi took oath as a member of the Upper House from Rajasthan for the first time, Vaishnaw was sworn in as a member of the same house from Odisha.
Read more: Sanjay Nirupam slams Congress after being expelled, lauds PM Modi
Congress leaders Ajay Maken and Syed Naseer Hussain from Karnataka, BJP leader RPN Singh from Uttar Pradesh, and BJP member Samik Bhattacharya from West Bengal were among the 14 who took the Rajya Sabha oath.
Sanjay Kumar Jha of JD(U) also took oath as a member from Bihar, Subhashish Khuntia and Debashish Samantaray, both of BJD took oath as members from Odisha, while Madan Rathore of BJP took oath as RS member representing Rajasthan.
Read more: 'NDA will win all 40 Bihar seats': PM Modi campaigns for ‘brother’ Chirag Paswan
Full list of Rajya Sabha MPs sworn in today:
Sonia Gandhi (Congress) - Rajasthan
Ashwini Vaishnaw (BJP) - Odisha
Ajay Makan (Congress) - Karnataka
Syed Naseer Hussain (Congress) - Karnataka
RNP Singh (BJP) - Uttar Pradesh
Samik Bhattacharya (BJP) - West Bengal
Sanjay Kumar Jha (JDU) - Bihar
Subhashish Khuntia (BJD) - Odisha
Debashish Samantaray (BJD) - Odisha
Madan Rathore (BJP) - Rajasthan
Golla Baburao (YSRCP) - Telangana
Meda Raghunadha Reddy (YSRCP) - Telangana
Yerram Venkata Subba Reddy (YSRCP) - Telangana
Ravi Chandra Vaddiraju (BRS) - Telangana
Sonia Gandhi has become a Rajya Sabha member for the first time. She took oath in the presence of Leader of the House Piyush Goyal and Congress president and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge.
Gandhi's daughter and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was also present during the ceremony.
Read more: SC upholds Amravati MP Navneet Rana's caste certificate, sets aside HC verdict
Get Current Updates on India News, Election 2024, Lok Sabha Section 2024 Live Updates, along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.