'NDA will win all 40 Bihar seats': PM Modi campaigns for ‘little brother’ Chirag Paswan in Jamui

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched the NDA's 2024 Lok Sabha election campaign from Jamui while campaigning for Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) president Chirag Paswan, who recently joined the alliance. Prime Minister Narendra Modi being felicitated by Bihar deputy chief ministers Samrat Chaudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha and Lok Janshakti (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan during a public meeting ahead of Lok Sabha elections in Jamui on Thursday.(PTI Photo)

Addressing a public rally in Jamui, Modi said the people of Bihar have resolved to help the NDA win all 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar and 400-plus across the country.

Visibly pleased at the huge turnout, Modi said, “It seems the people of Bihar have decided to help the NDA win all 40 seats in the state, and achieve the 400-plus target in the country.”

“Glad that my little brother Chirag has stepped into the shoes of my friend late Ram Vilas Paswan,” Modi told the massive gathering.

The ruling NDA in Bihar put up a show of solidarity on Thursday when leaders of all constituents of the BJP-led coalition turned up at Modi's rally.

Chief minister Nitish Kumar, who heads the JD(U) and has stayed indoors for some time, was out in the scorching heat to share the stage with the prime minister.

LJP (Ram Vilas) president Chirag Paswan profusely thanked Modi for choosing the seat being fought by his party for the rally in the state.

Also present on the occasion were deputy chief ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, both from the BJP, and former Union minister Upendra Kushwaha who heads Rashtriya Lok Morcha.

PM Modi slams Congress in Jamui

PM Modi also hit out at the Congress for having brought “disrepute” to the country, while lauding Nitish Kumar for maintaining an “unblemished record”.

Modi refrained from mentioning Pakistan by name, but said under the BJP-led NDA government, “India has started hitting back, reviving the ancient glory of the Magadha empire”.

The PM also took an indirect jibe at the Aam Aadmi Party, which has struck an alliance with the Congress in Delhi.

“All these people who used to accuse each other of corruption have now come together to hurl abuses at Modi,” the prime minister said.

Modi claimed that when the Congress was in power, “terrorists from small countries struggling for wheat supplies could strike at will”.

He also mentioned the “land for jobs scam” in which RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav is named as an accused. “Our ally Nitish babu (Bihar CM) was also the railway minister. What an unblemished record he had,” Modi said.

Modi, addressing his first public meeting in Bihar since the announcement of the Lok Sabha elections, also charged the RJD-Congress combine of “heaping scorn on Ram temple at Ayodhya” and “opposing the election of a tribal woman (Droupadi Murmu) as the President of the country”.

(With inputs from agencies)