 Supreme Court upholds Amravati MP Navneet Rana's caste certificate, sets aside Bombay HC verdict | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Supreme Court upholds Amravati MP Navneet Rana's caste certificate, sets aside Bombay HC verdict

ByHT News Desk
Apr 04, 2024 01:29 PM IST

The Supreme Court set aside the judgement passed by Bombay High Court, cancelling the caste certificate of Amravati MP Navneet Rana.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the caste certificate of BJP MP from Amravati, Navneet Rana, setting aside the previous verdict passed by the Bombay High Court.

BJP MP from Amravati, Navneet Rana (PTI)
BJP MP from Amravati, Navneet Rana (PTI)

The top court set aside the verdict of the Bombay High Court, which cancelled the caste certificate of Amravati MP and BJP leader Navneet Kaur Rana.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Allowing the plea of Rana, a bench comprising justices JK Maheshwari and Sanjay Karol said the high court should not have interfered with the report of the scrutiny committee on the issue of caste certificate of Rana.

Read more: Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal reads out CM's message for AAP MLAs

Rana was accused of fabricating documents to obtain scheduled caste certificate to fight the 2019 Lok Sabha elections as an independent from reserved constituency of Amravati.

On June 8, 2021, the high court had said the 'mochi' caste certificate was obtained fraudulently using fabricated documents by Rana. It had also imposed a fine of 2 lakh on the Amravati MP, saying the records indicated that she belonged to the 'Sikh-Chamar' caste.

Read more: Rahul Gandhi is a ‘forced’ politician: Kangana Ranaut

Previously, the Bombay High Court ruled that the terms ‘Chamar’ and ‘Sikh Chamar’ were not synonymous.

The High Court said in 2021, "In our view, the terms 'Chamar' and 'Sikh Chamar' are not synonymous. The terms 'Sikh Chamar' is also not synonymous with the term 'Mochi' prescribed under entry 11 to the Schedule II to the Constitution of India (Scheduled Caste), Order 1950."

Navneet Rana won from the reserved Amravati constituency in Maharashtra in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, and recently joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). She will be contesting from the Amravati seat once again, and expressed confidence for the upcoming polls before filing her nomination.

Rana told ANI, “I have been working for the people of my region for many years. This is a big day for me and my constituency. This is the first time that voters in Amravati are getting a chance to vote for the nation-building, development and benefit of the nation.”

“The people of my constituency are happier than me. They are happy that for the first time, the lotus symbol will appear on the ballot box. The people will directly support and vote for Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” she added.

(With inputs from agencies)

Unveiling Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Election 2024, Lok Sabha Section 2024 Live Updates, along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / Supreme Court upholds Amravati MP Navneet Rana's caste certificate, sets aside Bombay HC verdict
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On