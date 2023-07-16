Sonia Gandhi dances with women farmers from Haryana: ‘This video is pure joy’

A video of former Congress president Sonia Gandhi dancing with some women farmers from Haryana has gone viral on social media. The women farmers in the video are the same with whom senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi interacted during his visit to paddy fields in Madina village of Haryana's Sonepat on July 8. During the visit, some women farmers expressed their desire to see Rahul Gandhi's house in Delhi when the Congress leader said the government has taken it away, referring to the disqualification from Lok Sabha and subsequent eviction from his official residence in New Delhi. Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi dancing with women farmers of Haryana.

However, Sonia Gandhi invited the women farmers for lunch and arranged transporation for them, according to a report by Jan Satta.

Congress functionary Ruchira Chaturvedi on Sunday shared the video of their interaction and lunch with Sonia Gandhi at the latter's residence.

Sharing the video on Twitter, Chaturvedi said, “Women farmers from Haryana had expressed their desire to @RahulGandhi to see Delhi and his house. He told them that the Govt has taken away his house.”

“But just see what happened next. This video is pure joy.”

Watch video here

Earlier today, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said farmers are India's strength and many problems of the country could be solved "if we listen to them and understand their point of view".

Gandhi shared on social media a video capturing his visit to the paddy fields.

The about 12-minute YouTube video shows him having a conversation with farmers and their families, ploughing the fields, planting paddy saplings and later breaking bread with the farmers on a string cot.

"Farmers are the strength of India," he tweeted in Hindi, sharing a short clip from the video. "In Sonepat, Haryana, I met two farmers -- Sanjay Malik and Tasbir Kumar. They are childhood best friends and have been farming together for many years."

"Together with them, we helped in the fields, sowed paddy, drove a tractor, and discussed many things. The women farmers of the village gave us love and respect like their own family members, and brought homemade food.

"The farmers of India are honest and sensible - they know their hard work and also recognise their rights. When needed, they stand firm against black laws and also raise their right for demands of MSP and insurance. If we listen to them, understand their point of view, many problems of the country can be solved," Gandhi added.

(With PTI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. ...view detail