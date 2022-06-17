Sonia Gandhi got fungal infection after Covid, health being monitored: Congress

Sonia Gandhi, who was hospitalised a couple of days ago after testing positive for coronavirus, has got a fungal infection and her health is being constantly monitored, the Congress said on Friday. The health update comes days after she was admitted at Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.

In an official statement shared by the Congress's Jairam Ramesh, the party said the 75-year-old leader had "developed profuse bleeding from the nose following a recent Covid infection". "She was immediately put under treatment and underwent a related follow-up procedure yesterday morning. A fungal infection in her lower respiratory tract was also detected upon admission. She is currently being treated for it along with other post-Covid symptoms," the statement read.

"She continues to be under close observation and treatment," it added. The Congress chief was hospitalised on June 12.

Rahul Gandhi has been visiting his mother at the hospital amid questioning by the Enforcement Directorate. The Congress chief is recuperating at a time when the party is locked in an intense stand-off with the ruling BJP over the National Herald case probe.

Rahul Gandhi appeared for three days constantly before the probe agency in the case, which has been filed to probe alleged irregularities in the takeover of the newspaper publisher Associated Journals Ltd through the Young Indian Private Limited (YI), backed by the Gandhis.

Sonia Gandhi too is set to appear for questioning in the case on June 23.

