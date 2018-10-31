Sonia Gandhi pays surprise visit at event organised by Maneka’s ministry

United Progressive Alliance (UPA) chairperson Sonia Gandhi paid a surprise visit to the Women of India Organic festival, at the capital’s Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts, on Wednesday being organised by women and child development ministry, headed by her sister-in-law Maneka Gandhi.

Officials said Maneka Gandhi was unaware of the unscheduled visit and the two did not meet each other.

“She (Sonia Gandhi) came around 11:30 am and was there for almost an hour and a half. We were not expecting her at the festival. She visited all the stalls and did some shopping and was interested in coming again in the evening to witness the cultural performances,” said Ajay Garkal, consultant, Women of India Organic initiative.

The festival, which is in its fifth year, is aimed at promoting women organic farmers and entrepreneurs.

Over 500 women entrepreneurs from across India are attending the 10-day event, which began on October 26.

