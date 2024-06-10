 Sonia Gandhi, Rahul, and Priyanka meet Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina in New Delhi | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Sonia Gandhi, Rahul, and Priyanka meet Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina in New Delhi

ByHT News Desk
Jun 10, 2024 03:45 PM IST

Sheikh Hasina was in New Delhi to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his council of ministers.

Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi, along with former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, called on Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in New Delhi. The Bangladesh PM was in the national capital to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his council of ministers.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina with former Congress presidents Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi.
Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina with former Congress presidents Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi.

The connection between Sheikh Hasina and the Gandhi family can be traced back to the relationship between their predecessors. Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Sheikh Hasina's father and the founding leader of Bangladesh, had a cordial relationship with Indira Gandhi, then Prime Minister of India. Indira Gandhi played a significant role during the Bangladesh Liberation War in 1971, supporting Bangladesh's independence from Pakistan, which has fostered a long-standing sense of gratitude and mutual respect.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results.

Sheikh Hasina arrived in New Delhi on Saturday to attend high-profile event in which top leaders from India's neighbourhood and the Indian Ocean region including Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' and Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe participated.

Read: Day after oath, Jaishankar meets leaders of Sri Lanka, Maldives and Bangladesh

President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday hosted a banquet for the foreign dignitaries at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here, an official statement said.

Bangladesh foreign minister Muhammad Hasan Mahmud said that Sheikh Hasina has expressed her willingness to work with the new government in the future to strengthen the ties.

"...PM Sheikh Hasina attended the oath-taking ceremony (of PM Modi and the council of ministers) and after that, she had a one-to-one meeting with PM Narendra Modi, where she again congratulated him and the NDA for winning the elections. She expresses her willingness to work with the new government in future to strengthen the ties," Hasan Mahmud told ANI.

"She has also invited PM Modi to visit Bangladesh," he noted.

With inputs from agencies

Get World Cup ready with Crickit! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here.

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections Result,Narendra Modi Oath Ceremony Live, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

News / India News / Sonia Gandhi, Rahul, and Priyanka meet Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina in New Delhi
