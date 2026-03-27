Sonia Gandhi showing medical improvement, will be discharged in a day or two: Hospital

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, who was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi, has showed signs of medical improvement and will be discharged in the coming days, the hospital authorities said on Friday. Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi is currently undergoing treatment at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital. (AICC/ANI Photo) (AICC)

Dr Ajay Swaroop, Chairman of the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, said in a statement the Congress veteran is feeling much better and has shown signs of improvement.

Speaking on her discharge, the doctor said that she would be "fit to be fit to be discharged within a day or two.”

“Sonia Gandhi is much better. She is showing medical improvement and is comfortable. She is walking around and has taken her breakfast. Overall, her progress is smooth,” Dr Ajay Swaroop said in the statement.

The Congress veteran was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi late on Tuesday after experiencing respiratory issues, sources from the hospital had earlier said.

"She is stable. Doctors are conducting further investigations to check for possible infection in the stomach and urinary tract. A team of doctors is closely monitoring her condition, and antibiotics have been administered," Swaroop had said in an earlier statement.