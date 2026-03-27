Sonia Gandhi showing medical improvement, will be discharged in a day or two: Hospital
Dr Ajay Swaroop, Chairman of the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, said Sonia Gandhi is feeling much better and has shown signs of improvement.
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, who was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi, has showed signs of medical improvement and will be discharged in the coming days, the hospital authorities said on Friday.
Dr Ajay Swaroop, Chairman of the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, said in a statement the Congress veteran is feeling much better and has shown signs of improvement.
Speaking on her discharge, the doctor said that she would be "fit to be fit to be discharged within a day or two.”
“Sonia Gandhi is much better. She is showing medical improvement and is comfortable. She is walking around and has taken her breakfast. Overall, her progress is smooth,” Dr Ajay Swaroop said in the statement.
The Congress veteran was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi late on Tuesday after experiencing respiratory issues, sources from the hospital had earlier said.
"She is stable. Doctors are conducting further investigations to check for possible infection in the stomach and urinary tract. A team of doctors is closely monitoring her condition, and antibiotics have been administered," Swaroop had said in an earlier statement.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMajid Alam
Majid Alam is a Chief Content Producer working at Hindustan Times, based in New Delhi. He currently heads shifts at online desk and manages homepage apart from writing, editing and curating articles. With over six years of experience in journalism, Majid has navigated national, politics and international news. His work primarily focuses on the politics of the Hindi heartland, government policies, and South Asia. He also writes on US and Europe’s policies vis-à-vis India. Before joining Hindustan Times, Majid worked at ABP LIVE as the Chief Copy Editor and at News18, where he managed the World and Explainers sections. His articles have featured in Dialogue Earth, The Quint, BMJ, The Diplomat, and Outlook India. Majid has a keen interest in the use of data for storytelling. Majid holds a Masters in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia. He was awarded the Erasmus+ scholarship to study International Affairs at Sciences Po, Paris in 2020. He is also part of the OCEANS Network, an alumni network of Erasmus+ exchange scholars. He is currently serving as the National Representative (India) at the OCEANS Network. Apart from journalism, Majid has a flair for academic writing and loves to teach. He has published a book chapter: 'Bombay Cinema and Postmodernism' in the book: 'Handbook of Research on Social and Cultural Dynamics in Indian Cinema.' He was also part of the OCEANS Network delegation to Hanoi National University of Education in Vietnam in 2025. He has also given guest lecture in digital journalism at AJK MCRC, Jamia Millia Islamia.Read More