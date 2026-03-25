Sonia Gandhi stable: Delhi hospital gives Congress leader's health update

Sonia Gandhi, senior Congress leader, is stable and being checked by doctors for possible infection in the stomach and urinary tract, said Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in a statement on Wednesday, a day after the politician was admitted. Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on the occasion of the 140th foundation day of the Indian National Congress on December 28, 2025. (Vipin Kumar/Hindustan Times)

Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on Tuesday at 10:22 pm, news agency ANI quoted Dr Ajay Swaroop, chairman of the medical facility, as saying.

"She is stable. Doctors are conducting further investigations to check for possible infection in the stomach and urinary tract. A team of doctors is closely monitoring her condition, and antibiotics have been administered," Dr Swaroop said.

Gandhi was reportedly admitted after experiencing respiratory issues at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital. Ajay Swaroop said that following a detailed medical examination, Sonia Gandhi's bronchial asthma was mildly exacerbated by the combined effects of cold weather and prevailing pollution levels in Delhi, ANI reported.

Sources cited in a PTI news agency report had said that Gandhi was unwell, possibly due to the weather change, and was admitted for observation. They said there is no cause for concern and her condition is not serious.

As a precautionary measure, doctors decided to admit her for observation and further medical management.

Rahul Gandhi cancels Kerala visit over mother's hospitalisation Rahul Gandhi, Congress MP and Sonia Gandhi's son, on Wednesday cancelled his scheduled official visit to Kerala due to his mother's health concerns.

He was scheduled to kick off his election campaign for the upcoming Assembly polls in Kerala today with a major rally in Kozhikode. Senior Congress MP and party president Mallikarjun Kharge later left for poll-bound Kerala in place of Rahul Gandhi.

The veteran leader was also admitted last year in June due to stomach-related issues. She was kept under observation at the hospital's gastro department.

Gandhi was admitted to Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla earlier the same month - on June 7 last year.