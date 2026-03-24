Sonia Gandhi admitted to Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi, condition being monitored

Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi late on Tuesday, sources from the hospital said. According to hospital sources, Sonia Gandhi's condition is being monitored by doctors. (PTI)

According to sources, the Rajya Sabha MP is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital, and her condition is being monitored.

Gandhi had been admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in the national capital in January too after she experienced respiratory issues. Chairman of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Ajay Swaroop, had at that time said that a detailed medical examination had revealed that Sonia Gandhi's bronchial asthma had been mildly exacerbated due to the combined effects of cold weather and the pollution level in Delhi.

Owing to this, the doctors had, as a precautionary measure, decided to admit her for observation and further medical management.

“She was experiencing respiratory discomfort, and upon medical examination, it was found that her bronchial asthma had been mildly exacerbated due to the combined effects of cold weather and pollution. As a precautionary measure, she was admitted for further observation and treatment. At present, her condition is absolutely stable,” Swaroop had said in an official statement. Swaroop had further stated that the senior Congress leader was being managed with antibiotics and other supportive medications.