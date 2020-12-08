e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 08, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Sonia Gandhi won’t celebrate birthday over farmers’ agitation, pandemic: Report

Sonia Gandhi won’t celebrate birthday over farmers’ agitation, pandemic: Report

Farmers protesting the Centre’s agricultural sector laws have called a ‘Bharat Bandh’ on Tuesday after several rounds of talks with the government over the new farm laws remained inconclusive.

india Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 07:23 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The ‘Bharat Bandh’ or the nationwide strike called by the farmers against the farm laws will begin at 11am and continue till 3pm on Tuesday.
The ‘Bharat Bandh’ or the nationwide strike called by the farmers against the farm laws will begin at 11am and continue till 3pm on Tuesday.(PTI)
         

Congress president Sonia Gandhi will not celebrate her birthday on Wednesday, in view of the ongoing farmer’s agitation against the three farm bills and the Covid-19 situation across the country, news agency ANI reported on Tuesday.

Farmers protesting the Centre’s agricultural sector laws have called a ‘Bharat Bandh’ on Tuesday after several rounds of talks with the government over the new farm laws remained inconclusive. Farmers’ unions on December 4 decided to intensify their agitation against the farm laws calling for ‘Bharat Bandh’ stating that they were not satisfied with amendments to the agricultural legislation being proposed by the government.

The ‘Bharat Bandh’ or the nationwide strike called by the farmers against the farm laws will begin at 11am and continue till 3pm on Tuesday. Haryana Police and Delhi Police have issued travel advisories informing that people may face traffic blockages on various roads and highways.

“It is expected that agitating groups may sit in dharna on various roads and highways, within Haryana and blockage them for some time. The peak time of impact is expected to be between 12 pm to 3 pm. There may be some disruptions on various toll plazas in the state. The main national highways Delhi-Ambala (NH-44), Delhi-Hisar (NH-9), Delhi-Palwal (NH-19) and Delhi to Rewari (NH-48) may also see some traffic disruptions for a short time,” the travel advisory by Haryana Police read.

Thousands of farmers have been protesting on different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly-enacted farm laws - Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Leaders of farmer groups have held several rounds of talks with the government but all of them remained inconclusive so far. After the fifth round of talks, Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar has called another meeting on December 9.

Meanwhile, India’s tally of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) crossed 9.67 million after 32,981 new infections and 391 deaths were reported from across the country, according to the Union health ministry on Monday. The nation’s death toll has mounted to 140,573 and the active cases stood at 396,729.

tags
top news
Strike over new farm laws across India today
Strike over new farm laws across India today
Review of Covid vaccine applications of Pfizer, SII, Bharat Biotech tomorrow: Report
Review of Covid vaccine applications of Pfizer, SII, Bharat Biotech tomorrow: Report
One farm group in Haryana backs Centre’s new laws
One farm group in Haryana backs Centre’s new laws
Bharat Bandh: Police warn of action against disruptors, to deploy drones
Bharat Bandh: Police warn of action against disruptors, to deploy drones
Govt’s criticism can’t be ground for penal action, says Supreme Court
Govt’s criticism can’t be ground for penal action, says Supreme Court
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
India to look at full-dose data of Oxford vaccine
India to look at full-dose data of Oxford vaccine
‘He has even lost his spot in Test cricket’: Aakash Chopra on Rishabh Pant
‘He has even lost his spot in Test cricket’: Aakash Chopra on Rishabh Pant
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers protest LIVE updatesIndia Covid-19 CasesDelhi air qualityFarmers ProtestCovid-19 vaccineIndia vs AustraliaCovid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In