Sonia Gandhi writes letter to PM, raises 9 issues including Manipur situation

Congress parliamentary party chief Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss nine issues during the upcoming special Parliament session later this month including on the prevailing economic situation with focus on price rise and unemployment, recent revelations on the Adani group and the demand for a JPC and the urgent need to conduct a caste census, party leader Jairam Ramesh said on Wednesday.

Congress parliamentary party chief Sonia Gandhi .

In her letter, Gandhi also demanded discussions on the alleged attack on the country’s federal structure, natural disasters in the backdrop of the recent floods in many states, the situation at the India-China border, incidents of communal tension in various parts of the country and the prevailing situation in Manipur, Ramesh said.

Gandhi wrote the letter this morning, the Congress announced, after Opposition parties held intense discussions on issues they want to raise during the upcoming special session of Parliament from September 18 to 22.

In her letter, Ramesh said, Gandhi also pointed out the lack of transparency in the government’s agenda for the session, which was announced on August 31.

“This session has been called without any consultation. Whenever a special session is convened, the government tries to make a broad consensus on the agenda of the session. But this is the first time, when the agenda has not been shared. She has also written than in the House bulletin there will be government business on all five days of the special session. This is unfortunate and from our side, we will try to raise certain issues that we couldn’t raise in the last session,” Ramesh said.

The Congress also said that they are ready to discuss these issues under any rule and a resolution must be adopted in the House on the China issue.

“Sonia ji has highlighted nine major issues for this session. The first issue is the current economic situation including price rise, unemployment and the problems of the MSME (micro, small and medium enterprises) sector. The second issue is related to farmers. The government had held several rounds of discussions with farmer bodies and the government had given some assurances. What is the current status of those assurances and what is the government’s stand on MSP (minimum support price) guarantee law,” Ramesh said.

Gandhi’s letter also demanded a discussion on the caste census and highlighted that due to the lack of a census, 14 crore people have been left out of food security act.

The Congress has also demanded a detailed discussion on centre-state ties and Ramesh said: “In Opposition-ruled states, the governor is creating hurdles. Many Opposition CMs have expressed concerns over the attitude of the government.”

