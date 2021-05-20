Sonia Gandhi writes to PM, seeks free education for kids orphaned by Covid

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi on Thursday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide free education to children, who have lost either both or the earning parents to Covid-19. She suggested central Navodaya Vidyalayas across the country for the purpose.

In a letter to Modi, Gandhi said the nation owes it to such children to give them “hope for a robust future”. Gandhi’s letter comes days after Congress leader G S Bali from Himachal Pradesh announced the party will adopt all the children orphaned by the pandemic in the state’s Kangra district.

Gandhi also recalled how the creation of Navodaya Vidyalayas across the country was her husband and late former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s most significant legacy. It was his dream to make high-quality modern education accessible and affordable to talented children predominantly from rural areas, she said.

Gandhi said as India battles the second Covid-19 wave, thousands of children have lost both their parents and have no one to look after them. She added others are in a situation where a single surviving parent is unable to take care of them financially and psychologically.

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also tweeted, “Children are amongst the worst hit by Covid trauma, many having lost their parents to the dreadful situation. Congress President makes an important suggestion to safeguard their future & provide them free education at NVs. It’s high time GOI listened!”

Last week, Uttar Pradesh Police warned that social media posts appealing for the adoption of children orphaned during the pandemic could well be by child trafficking gangs.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced that children, who have lost their parents to Covid-19 will be provided monthly assistance of ₹2,500 up to the age of 25 years. Also, the government will provide them free education.

Bharatiya Janata Party governments in Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh have also announced schemes and initiatives to take care of the orphaned children.