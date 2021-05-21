Covid-19: PM Modi to interact with doctors, front line workers in Varanasi today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually interact with doctors, nurses, paramedical staff and other front line workers in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi at 11am on Friday.

"At 11 AM tomorrow, 21st May, will be interacting with doctors and frontline workers who are working tirelessly to contain COVID-19 in Kashi," PM Modi said on his Twitter account on Thursday.

He will also take stock of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) situation in the city and review the workings of various Covid-19 hospitals including Pandit Rajan Mishra Covid Hospital, which was recently started through the joint efforts of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Indian Army, according to a government release.

He will also assess the conditions at non-Covid-19 hospitals of Varanasi.

Active cases of Covid-19 have been going down in Uttar Pradesh with the state having recorded 238 fresh deaths and 6,725 new cases, which took the toll to 18,590 and pushed the total infection tally to 16,51,532 on Thursday.

"The recovery rate of the state is improving. It is now 91.8 per cent. The active cases in the state in past 20 days have come down by 62.5 per cent," news agency PTI quoted Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary (health). On April 30, there were 3,10,783 active cases of Covid-19 and the number has now come down to 1,16,434, he added.

Meanwhile, India on Thursday recorded 276,110 new cases of the disease, according to the Union health ministry data. The total tally of Covid-19 infection in the country now stands at 25,772,440, and the death toll at 287,122.