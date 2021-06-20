'Sonia ji had agreed to join MVA for one reason': Nana Patole on alliance with Sena

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on Sunday said the Congress in 2019 had joined the Maha Vikash Aghadi alliance for only one motive of stopping the BJP from coming to power. "Our leader Sonia Gandhi's stand to be a part of the MVA was to prevent the BJP from coming to power," Patole said amid the ongoing cold war between the Shiv Sena and the Congress in Maharashtra. At that time, there was no agreement that the alliance will contest all elections in the state together, the Congress chief said. However, he asserted that the Congress will not do anything to topple the MVA government. Congress will stand strong with Thackeray until the government completes its full five-year term, Patole said.

"The Congress is standing strong with Uddhav Thackeray with all its might for all five years. There won't be any problem (to the alliance) from the Congress. Our leader Soniaji has already given that assurance and as a state president, I am also of the same opinion," he said.

The Congress has recently announced that it would go solo in the upcoming BMC election in Mumbai and also in the next Assembly election. The announcement has evoked a sharp reaction from the Shiv Sena, which said it will then contest the election along with the NCP, the other partner.

Shiv Sena chief and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray also indirectly addressed the issue on Saturday as he said that political parties should work together for the recovery of the economy, instead of vested interests. People would beat with slippers those who are talking about going solo, Thackeray said, without mentioning Congress.

"So, we can't comment until we know exactly who he was referring to. Thackeray’s statement was made in the capacity of Shiv Sena chief and not as the CM. That statement might be a 'Shiv Sena-style of talking' and such statements were also seen when the party was in power with the BJP," Patole said reacting to Uddhav's statement.

The Congress state chief has also defended his "going solo" decision and said every party wants to make its base strong and take it ahead. The Congress in Maharashtra is doing the same, he said.

The Congress and Shiv Sena have been adversaries for years but they came together in Maharashtra in 2019 after Sena's alliance with the BJP fell through.

(With Agency Inputs)