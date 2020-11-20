Sonia, Rahul Gandhi arrive in Goa on private visit

india

Updated: Nov 20, 2020, 17:06 IST

Congress president Sonia Gandhi along with her son Rahul Gandhi arrived in Goa on Friday in what is expected to be a brief private visit to help her recuperate and escape from the toxic Delhi air, Congress party sources have confirmed.

The former UPA chairperson is believed to have made the trip on doctors’ advice and will remain at a resort in South Goa, people familiar with the matter have said.

The Gandhis were last here on a private visit prior to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections which was largely a private affair with the family not entertaining guests politically or otherwise.

Sonia Gandhi has been suffering from a recurring chest infection and has been in and out of hospitals for much of this year besides also keeping her public engagements to a minimum.

She was discharged from hospital in August 2 this year after also having to travel abroad for medical reasons in May this year.