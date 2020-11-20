Sonia Gandhi forms panels on economy, foreign affairs, national security; former PM to head all 3

india

Updated: Nov 20, 2020, 15:38 IST

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Friday constituted three committees to consider and discuss issues and policies related to economy, foreign affairs and national security.

According to a press release issued by Congress general secretary in-charge of organisation KC Venugopal, former prime minister Manmohan Singh will head all the three committees.

Apart from Singh, the committee on economic affairs will have former union ministers P Chidambaram, Mallikarjun Kharge and Jairam Ramesh, who will also be its convenor, besides former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijaya Singh.

In the committee of foreign affairs, Singh will be assisted by former union ministers Anand Sharma, Shashi Tharoor and Salman Khurshid besides Saptagiri Sanka Ulaka, a Lok Sabha member from Koraput in Odisha. Khurshid has been named its convenor.

The former prime minister will also head the committee on national security. Its members are Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, former union minister M Veerappa Moily, Vincent H Pala, a Lok Sabha member from Shillong in Meghalaya, and V Vaithilingam, a former chief minister of Puducherry who represents Puducherry in the 17th Lok Sabha. Pala is its convenor.

Out of these, Azad, Sharma, Tharoor and Moily are part of the group of 23 leaders who wrote a letter to the Congress president in August this year, seeking internal elections and organisational overhaul.