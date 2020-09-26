e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 26, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / On former PM Manmohan Singh’s birthday, Chidambaram seeks Bharat Ratna for him

On former PM Manmohan Singh’s birthday, Chidambaram seeks Bharat Ratna for him

Singh is credited with playing a key role in ushering in economic reforms as the finance minister in the PV Narasimha Rao government during 1991-96

india Updated: Sep 26, 2020 15:31 IST
HT Correspondent I Edited by Zara Khan
HT Correspondent I Edited by Zara Khan
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh.
Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh.(Amal KS/HT Archive)
         

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram made a strong pitch for the Bharat Ratna, the country’s highest civilian award, for former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh who turned 88 on Saturday.

“Today is Dr Manmohan Singh’s birthday. I wish the former PM many more years of good health and service to the nation. The story of Dr Singh’s life is a story of the rise of a young boy from a humble background to the heights of public service armed only with one tool — his education and scholarship,” he tweeted.

“The whole nation is proud of the life and service of Dr Singh and holds him as an example for every young boy or girl. If anyone in public life alive today is deserving of Bharat Ratna, it is undoubtedly Dr Manmohan Singh,” he added.

Chidambaram served as the union home and finance minister during Singh’s ten-year tenure as the Prime Minister, heading the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government from 2004 to 2014.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted his Singh on his birthday. “Birthday greetings to Dr Manmohan Singh Ji. I pray to Almighty that he is blessed with a long and healthy life,” Modi tweeted.

Singh is credited with playing a key role in ushering in economic reforms as the finance minister in the PV Narasimha Rao government during 1991-96.

“India feels the absence of a PM with the depth of Manmohan Singh,” former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said.

“His honesty, decency and dedication are a source of inspiration for us all. Wishing him a very happy birthday and a lovely year ahead,” he tweeted.

Also Read: Manmohan Singh birthday: Former prime minister turns 88

Singh was born on September 26, 1932, in Pakistan’s Gah village, a part of united Punjab before partition.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee too greeted the former Prime Minister. “Greetings to former Prime Minister and Economist Dr Manmohan Singh ji on his birthday. Wishing him good health and more productive years in public life,” he tweeted.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal also wished Singh. “Birthday wishes to former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji. I pray for his long and healthy life,” he tweeted.

The Congress, on its official Twitter handle, said a dedicated leader’s primary aim is always to eradicate the worst evils that plague the society in the soonest and surest possible way.

“Today, we celebrate former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh’s commitment towards the overall well-being of each Indian,” it said.

In his journey towards greatness, he took a billion people along, the party said in another tweet.

“One of the most competent world leaders, Dr Manmohan Singh’s vision for our nation is uncompromising. India is forever indebted to this great son for leading her through highs & lows,” it added.

tags
top news
India grants $15 million to Sri Lanka to promote Buddhist ties
India grants $15 million to Sri Lanka to promote Buddhist ties
India and Japan to tie-up for 5G technologies, QUAD to pitch in
India and Japan to tie-up for 5G technologies, QUAD to pitch in
On former PM Manmohan Singh’s birthday, Chidambaram seeks Bharat Ratna for him
On former PM Manmohan Singh’s birthday, Chidambaram seeks Bharat Ratna for him
Delhi to appoint consultant for 24X7 water supply, to cut leakages: Kejriwal
Delhi to appoint consultant for 24X7 water supply, to cut leakages: Kejriwal
India did well but Covid-19 epidemic far from over, says Lancet
India did well but Covid-19 epidemic far from over, says Lancet
Paris stabbing suspect apparently from Pakistan, says minister
Paris stabbing suspect apparently from Pakistan, says minister
Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine produces strong immune response in early trial
Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine produces strong immune response in early trial
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Sushant Singh RajputCovid-19 Live UpdatesFarm bills protest LIVERakul Preet SinghCovid-19Covid 19 India TallyBihar Election Schedule Live updatesSP BalasubrahmanyamIPL 2020, CSK vs DC Live Score

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In