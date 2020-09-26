On former PM Manmohan Singh’s birthday, Chidambaram seeks Bharat Ratna for him

india

Updated: Sep 26, 2020 15:31 IST

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram made a strong pitch for the Bharat Ratna, the country’s highest civilian award, for former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh who turned 88 on Saturday.

“Today is Dr Manmohan Singh’s birthday. I wish the former PM many more years of good health and service to the nation. The story of Dr Singh’s life is a story of the rise of a young boy from a humble background to the heights of public service armed only with one tool — his education and scholarship,” he tweeted.

“The whole nation is proud of the life and service of Dr Singh and holds him as an example for every young boy or girl. If anyone in public life alive today is deserving of Bharat Ratna, it is undoubtedly Dr Manmohan Singh,” he added.

The whole nation is proud of the life and service of Dr Singh and holds him as an example for every young boy or girl



If anyone in public life alive today is deserving of Bharat Ratna, it is undoubtedly Dr Manmohan Singh. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) September 26, 2020

Chidambaram served as the union home and finance minister during Singh’s ten-year tenure as the Prime Minister, heading the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government from 2004 to 2014.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted his Singh on his birthday. “Birthday greetings to Dr Manmohan Singh Ji. I pray to Almighty that he is blessed with a long and healthy life,” Modi tweeted.

Singh is credited with playing a key role in ushering in economic reforms as the finance minister in the PV Narasimha Rao government during 1991-96.

“India feels the absence of a PM with the depth of Manmohan Singh,” former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said.

“His honesty, decency and dedication are a source of inspiration for us all. Wishing him a very happy birthday and a lovely year ahead,” he tweeted.

Also Read: Manmohan Singh birthday: Former prime minister turns 88

Singh was born on September 26, 1932, in Pakistan’s Gah village, a part of united Punjab before partition.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee too greeted the former Prime Minister. “Greetings to former Prime Minister and Economist Dr Manmohan Singh ji on his birthday. Wishing him good health and more productive years in public life,” he tweeted.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal also wished Singh. “Birthday wishes to former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji. I pray for his long and healthy life,” he tweeted.

The Congress, on its official Twitter handle, said a dedicated leader’s primary aim is always to eradicate the worst evils that plague the society in the soonest and surest possible way.

“Today, we celebrate former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh’s commitment towards the overall well-being of each Indian,” it said.

In his journey towards greatness, he took a billion people along, the party said in another tweet.

“One of the most competent world leaders, Dr Manmohan Singh’s vision for our nation is uncompromising. India is forever indebted to this great son for leading her through highs & lows,” it added.