Sonu Sood’s NGO, 2 others granted FCRA licence

The ministry of home affairs has granted lincences under the foreign contribution regulation act (FCRA) to three organisations — Sood Charity Foundation, Tibetan Institute of Performing Arts (TIPA) and Banke Bihari temple — for five years, people familiar with the matter said. Actor and producer Sonu Sood. (ANI)

A total of 70 NGOs/associations have received FCRA licences from the MHA this year.

The Sood Charity Foundation is a non-profit organization run by actor Sonu Sood and works on education, environment, healthcare and empowering the underprivileged, according to its website. While the actor shot to national prominence after he arranged free transportation for migrant workers stuck without a mean to reach home during the Covid-induced nationwide lockdown in 2020, the organization came under Income Tax department scanner in September 2021 when Sood was accused of ₹20 crore tax evasion and violation of FCRA norms.

There was no response from the Foundation to HT’s request for comment on the development.

On the FCRA licence to TIPA, founded by 14th Dalai Lama on reaching Kalimpong in August 1959, officials said it can receive funds for its cultural activities. Headquartered in Mcleodganj, the institute aims to preserve and promote age-old folk music, opera and dance tradition of Tibet among other related activities.

TIPA did not immediately respond to HT’s request for comment.

The Banke Bihari Mandir in Vrindavan was also granted the FCRA license this week. A senior MHA official said the court appointed management committee, which runs the temple, had applied for the FCRA.

“Banke Bihari temple is currently managed by the court, which has formed a management committee. This management committee, under court approval, had applied for the FCRA license. The temple used to be managed by family of priests and was under private management earlier,” the official said.

This official said that “as per application (of committee), the temple receives a lot of foreign currencies in their chest and also intend to receive donations from abroad”.

Over 16,000 NGOs have FCRA licences while licences of 20,713 organisations have been cancelled.

The Centre tightened the FCRA in 2020 by making several amendments. It even canceled the licences of Rajiv Gandhi Foundation (RGF) and Rajiv Gandhi Charitable Trust (RGCT) in 2022 accusing them of violating the law.

The FCRA unit of the MHA carried out inspections or audits of at least 335 NGOs and associations registered or granted prior permission under FCRA between 2019 and 2022 to see if foreign funding rules were being followed by them.

The FCRA — amended in September 2020 — barred public servants from receiving foreign funding and made Aadhaar mandatory for every office-bearer of the NGOs. The amended law also bars organisations from using more than 20% of foreign funds for administrative purposes. The limit was hitherto 50%.