Soon, a home in Rajasthan for runaway couples

Rajasthan police is going to set up a shelter home to protect ‘love birds’ who face conflict from parents after marrying against their wishes, additional director general of police (ADGP) (Civil Rights) Janga Srinivas Rao, said.

The police will also launch a helpline to provide immediate assistance to the couples in case they danger from anyone against their marriage. The Police Headquarter (PHQ) has directed all district heads to set up helplines in compliance with a court order.

Acting upon Rajasthan High Court’s direction, DGP Civil Rights Rao has prepared a detailed draft to ensure the safety of the runaway couples fearing threat to life and retaliation from hostile parents.

ADG Rao also directed all police range and district heads to appoint a senior most lady police officer at every district headquarter and police station as a nodal officer to assist the couples.

Sources said DGP Kapil Garg had suggested in the court to set up a shelter home for such couples. Sources said the court had requested the DGP to be present while hearing a criminal petition between Bajrang Lal Sharma, a resident of Koliwara, Jaipur, and the State of Rajasthan.

First Published: Jan 20, 2019 10:46 IST