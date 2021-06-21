Soon, drones could be used to transport vaccines to remote areas

Unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), commonly known as a drone, could soon be used to transport Covid-19 vaccines to challenging remote places in the quickest possible time, said people privy to the developments.

“The study on drones transporting the vaccines, conducted in association with the ICMR, has been done. The ICMR has been informed about the parameters finalised for this. Transportation of vaccines could begin if these parameters are followed,” said an IIT-K spokesperson.

The IIT-K and the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR), which were asked to explore the feasibility of the option, have reportedly given a go-ahead to the plan after a detailed study, said the people cited above.

As the next step, the ICMR will enter into an agreement with the drone operating companies, the tendering process for which has already begun, they said. The idea was first mooted by the ICMR.

However, when it went to the ministry for civil aviation for approval, it was told to first conduct a feasibility study in association with the IIT-K.

“Making the vaccines available to people living in such inhospitable parts is a challenge and the ministry wanted the ICMR and the IIT-K to conduct a joint study on how far sending the vaccine through drones was safe?” said people at The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur (IIT-K) on condition of anonymity.

Aerospace engineering Professor AK Ghosh and his team studied the plan and conducted many experiments before concluding that the plan could work.

In the field trials, Prof Ghosh and his team analysed the impact of take-off, airborne and landing tie vibration on the vaccine.

They also studied if vaccines will be affected as the drones were battery-operated and could impact the temperature.

Based on these findings, the team set certain parameters, which, if followed, could make the transportation of vaccines to remote places possible.

The drone to be used in vaccine transportation essentially should have a minimum flying range of 35 km and should be able to carry a load of four kilos.

Also, the drone should be able to fly 100 meters above and take off vertically with that much load. The drones own weight should be in accordance with the standards set by the directorate general of civil aviation (DGCA).