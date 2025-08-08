'Soon in Mumbai': After 2nd attack on Kapil Sharma's cafe in Canada, viral post carries ‘next’ threat

A social media post purportedly heightening the threat to Kapil Sharma has appeared a day after unidentified gunmen fired shots at the comedian’s cafe in Canada's Surrey. This was the second such instance at Kap's Cafe in a month. He was not present, and no one was injured. Canada police are investigating after shots were fired for the second time within a month at Kap's Cafe.(AP)

A screenshot viral on WhatsApp and other places appears to be that of a Facebook post by a man named Goldy Dhillon; its authenticity is still under scrutiny.

It says next attack would be in Mumbai, where Sharma lives.

Goldy Dhillon is known to be a gangster from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, and has claimed responsibility for the attack, as per this viral post.

Surrey Police have so far not shared further details about the firing at Kap's Cafe. No one was injured in the two attacks, the earlier one in the second week of July.

The viral post, originally in Hindi, says: “We had called up Kapil Sharma but it seems he did not hear the phone ring. We had to carry out this operation. If he still won't hear the ring, we will have to do our next operation soon in Mumbai.”

The post mentioned the names of a number of gangsters in the end along with "RIP Ankit Badhu Sherewala”.

“Jitender Gogi Maan Group, Kala Rana, Aarzoo Bishnoi, Subham Lonker, Hari boxer, Sahil Duhan Petwad” were the names mentioned.