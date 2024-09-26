Soren writes to Assam chief minister Sarma, seeks ST status for tea tribes

Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren has written to his Assam counterpart, Himanta Biswa Sarma, seeking scheduled tribes (ST) status for tea tribes underlining that the community was marginalised despite their significant contribution to the economy of the northeastern state. Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren. (PTI)

Soren expressed concern over the plight of around seven million-strong community in Assam currently categorised as other backward class (OBC) in Assam.

Sarma, who is the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s co-in charge in poll-bound Jharkhand, has been attacking the Soren-led Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-Congress-Rashtriya Janata Dal alliance government over issues such as alleged reduction in tribal population and demographic change allegedly due to Bangladeshi infiltration.

Soren said he was aware of the significant challenges the tea tribes face in Assam as a majority of them, including Santhali, Kuruk, Munda, Oraon, have their roots in Jharkhand. He noted their ancestors migrated to Assam during colonial rule to work in tea plantations.

“I very strongly feel that they meet the criteria for ST status, including their distinct cultural identity, traditional way of life, and vulnerability to exploitation.” Soren added most of these groups are recognised as ST in Jharkhand, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha but Assam continued to classify them as OBCs.

“Despite their vital contributions to Assam’s economy and culture, they continue to be marginalised and denied the benefits and protections accorded to Scheduled Tribes,” Soren wrote.