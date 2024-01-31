Hemant Soren resigns as Jharkhand CM amid buzz over his arrest

All MLAs of the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) arrived at Raj Bhawan in Ranchi to meet the governor amid the questioning of Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren by Enforcement Directorate (ED) sleuths in connection with a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam. Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren. (PTI)

Hemant Soren is being questioned as part of a probe into a "huge racket of illegal change of land ownership by the mafia" in Jharkhand, according to ED officials.

The questioning which started at 1.20 pm was continuing at the time of writing this.

Meanwhile, a curfew under Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed within a 100-metre radius of the Jharkhand CM's residence, Raj Bhavan and, the office of the ED in the state capital, Ranchi.