‘Sorry didi’: 17-year-old alleges sexual assault, jumps to death from college building

A 17-year-old polytechnic student in Visakhapatnam jumped to death from her college building minutes after she told her family about alleged sexual harassment by fellow students, according to multiple media reports. In a text message to her elder sister, the teen alleged that the harassers forced her not to file a complaint with the authorities by taking her photographs and threatening to post them on social media, reported NDTV. The teen alleged that the harassers forced her not to file a complaint with the authorities. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The girl's family, who hailed from the neighbouring Anakapalle district of Andhra Pradesh, received a call from the college authorities around 10pm on Thursday, notifying them of her disappearance, according to the report. Concerned when she didn't respond to their calls, the family alerted the police.

Finally, around 12:50 am on Friday, she responded to her family's frantic messages, urging them not to worry. In a heartfelt message in Telugu, she apologised to her parents for the extreme step she was about to take. She encouraged her younger sister to focus on her future and pursue her passions while congratulating her elder sister on her pregnancy.

Then addressing the letter to her father, she wrote, “You may ask why I am not complaining to the faculty, but that won't help. They (her harassers) have taken my photos and are threatening me. There are other girls as well. We aren't being able to tell anyone and we are not being able to avoid college either. We are caught in between. If I file a police complaint or approach the authorities, they will release my photos on social media,” as per NDTV.

"Sorry didi, I have to go," she told her elder sister.

The family urged the girl not to act rashly, but received no reply.

The college's principal claimed there was “no chance of sexual harassment” as men cannot access the women's hostel, according to the report.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669

Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000,

ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290