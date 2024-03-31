 ‘Sorry didi’: 17-year-old alleges sexual assault, jumps to death from college building | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

‘Sorry didi’: 17-year-old alleges sexual assault, jumps to death from college building

ByHT News Desk
Mar 31, 2024 10:08 AM IST

The college's principal claimed there was “no chance of sexual harassment” as men cannot access the women's hostel, according to the report.

A 17-year-old polytechnic student in Visakhapatnam jumped to death from her college building minutes after she told her family about alleged sexual harassment by fellow students, according to multiple media reports. In a text message to her elder sister, the teen alleged that the harassers forced her not to file a complaint with the authorities by taking her photographs and threatening to post them on social media, reported NDTV.

The teen alleged that the harassers forced her not to file a complaint with the authorities. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The teen alleged that the harassers forced her not to file a complaint with the authorities. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The girl's family, who hailed from the neighbouring Anakapalle district of Andhra Pradesh, received a call from the college authorities around 10pm on Thursday, notifying them of her disappearance, according to the report. Concerned when she didn't respond to their calls, the family alerted the police.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Finally, around 12:50 am on Friday, she responded to her family's frantic messages, urging them not to worry. In a heartfelt message in Telugu, she apologised to her parents for the extreme step she was about to take. She encouraged her younger sister to focus on her future and pursue her passions while congratulating her elder sister on her pregnancy.

Then addressing the letter to her father, she wrote, “You may ask why I am not complaining to the faculty, but that won't help. They (her harassers) have taken my photos and are threatening me. There are other girls as well. We aren't being able to tell anyone and we are not being able to avoid college either. We are caught in between. If I file a police complaint or approach the authorities, they will release my photos on social media,” as per NDTV.

"Sorry didi, I have to go," she told her elder sister.

The family urged the girl not to act rashly, but received no reply.

The college's principal claimed there was “no chance of sexual harassment” as men cannot access the women's hostel, according to the report.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669

Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000,

ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290

Unveiling Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Election 2024, Mukhtar Ansari Death News Live, Bihar Board 10th Result 2024 Live along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / ‘Sorry didi’: 17-year-old alleges sexual assault, jumps to death from college building
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 31, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On