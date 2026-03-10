‘Sorry, we can’t help': Opposition attacks govt amid LPG shortage reports, seeks accountability

Opposition parties on Tuesday stepped up their attack on the government as several restaurant bodies in India reported a shortage of LPG cylinders amid fuel supply concerns caused by the ongoing Middle East conflict. Empty LPG cylinders inside Vidyarthi Bhavan restaurant, as restaurants and hotels in southern India, including the IT hub of Bengaluru, have warned of shutdowns amid disruptions in commercial LPG supply. (REUTERS)

The criticism came even as the government invoked the Essential Commodities Act (EC Act) to ensure uninterrupted supply of domestic cooking gas, directing refineries and petrochemical units to maximise production of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and divert key hydrocarbon streams to the LPG pool.

According to the order, the supply of natural gas to certain sectors will be treated as priority allocation and maintained, subject to operational availability, at 100 percent of their average gas consumption over the past six months.

Congress, Shiv Sena slam government on LPG However, opposition leaders criticised the government over the reported shortage of LPG cylinders and the rule requiring consumers in cities to wait 25 days before booking another cylinder.

Congress MP Pramod Tiwari on Tuesday said the Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Ministry was “entirely responsible” for the shortage of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) being faced by Indians for their daily cooking needs amid the ongoing West Asia conflict.

"First, this government increases the prices of commercial and domestic LPG. The war has been going on for nine or ten days, and there is a gas shortage. Along with this, there is an instruction that domestic gas will not be booked before 25 days in cities. For this shortage, the Petroleum Ministry of the Government of India is entirely responsible," Tiwari told ANI outside Parliament.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi also criticised the government, alleging that despite its claims of preparedness, people were now facing shortages.

"In peacetime: we are prepared for all and any kind of disruptions. In wartime: sorry we can’t help. Thing we spoke were jumlas. Trump was making enough noise about Iran, PM visited Israel two days prior to the war, yet we have a GoI that again comes across as underprepared and pompous," she said.