‘Sorry, we can’t help': Opposition attacks govt amid LPG shortage reports, seeks accountability
The criticism came even as the Union government invoked the Essential Commodities Act (EC Act) to ensure uninterrupted supply of domestic cooking gas.
Opposition parties on Tuesday stepped up their attack on the government as several restaurant bodies in India reported a shortage of LPG cylinders amid fuel supply concerns caused by the ongoing Middle East conflict.
The criticism came even as the government invoked the Essential Commodities Act (EC Act) to ensure uninterrupted supply of domestic cooking gas, directing refineries and petrochemical units to maximise production of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and divert key hydrocarbon streams to the LPG pool.
According to the order, the supply of natural gas to certain sectors will be treated as priority allocation and maintained, subject to operational availability, at 100 percent of their average gas consumption over the past six months.
Congress, Shiv Sena slam government on LPG
However, opposition leaders criticised the government over the reported shortage of LPG cylinders and the rule requiring consumers in cities to wait 25 days before booking another cylinder.
Congress MP Pramod Tiwari on Tuesday said the Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Ministry was “entirely responsible” for the shortage of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) being faced by Indians for their daily cooking needs amid the ongoing West Asia conflict.
"First, this government increases the prices of commercial and domestic LPG. The war has been going on for nine or ten days, and there is a gas shortage. Along with this, there is an instruction that domestic gas will not be booked before 25 days in cities. For this shortage, the Petroleum Ministry of the Government of India is entirely responsible," Tiwari told ANI outside Parliament.
Also Read | Crude oil spike triggers LPG panic in India; rules tweaked, people gather at outlets as West Asia war has global effect
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi also criticised the government, alleging that despite its claims of preparedness, people were now facing shortages.
"In peacetime: we are prepared for all and any kind of disruptions. In wartime: sorry we can’t help. Thing we spoke were jumlas. Trump was making enough noise about Iran, PM visited Israel two days prior to the war, yet we have a GoI that again comes across as underprepared and pompous," she said.
‘Misleading’: SP MP on fuel availability
Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav on Sunday alleged that the government is "misleading" the public over fuel availability amid disruptions to maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz as the Middle East conflict enters its second week.
"There is a shortage in the whole world, but our government is misleading the public by saying there are adequate stocks of LPG, petrol, and diesel. Eighty percent of crude oil coming into India comes from the Strait of Hormuz, which is shut right now. Due to the government's wrong policies, the country is facing a loss," he said.
Samajwadi Party MP Awadhesh Prasad warned that the shortage could push inflation higher and worsen the economic situation.
"Their (government's) panel (three-member panel to examine supply issues) will not be able to prevent this. It will increase day by day, and the shortage of LPG cylinders will affect our economy, inflation will rise badly, and the government will become helpless. They are incapable of doing anything," he said.
‘Long queues can be seen’: Mahua Maji's remarks
Jharkhand Mukti Morcha MP Mahua Maji also claimed that the fuel and LPG crisis is intensifying in Ranchi, with long queues reported at petrol pumps and LPG outlets.
"Long queues can be seen for LPG and petrol in Ranchi, and the public is troubled, thinking what will happen in future," Maji told ANI, adding that despite government assurances of adequate stocks, “there is no guarantee when the conflict will stop. The government should clarify its foreign policy.”
Hotel associations on LPG
Hotel associations in Chennai and Bengaluru on Monday said commercial LPG supplies to restaurants in both cities had been severely disrupted, warning that many establishments may be forced to shut operations.
The Bengaluru body said hotels could close from Tuesday if supplies do not resume, adding that the disruption would affect common people, students and medical professionals who depend on them for daily meals.
The Chennai Hotels Association also said commercial LPG distributors had stopped supplying cylinders citing lack of stock, which could impact restaurant operations, banquet bookings and food supplies to IT parks and college hostels, and sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s intervention.