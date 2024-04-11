‘We hope that…’: China reacts to PM Modi's remarks on ‘prolonged’ border dispute

On Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks on the ongoing border crisis between India and China, Beijing said “sound and stable ties” serve the common interest of both countries. This came after PM Modi said that the “prolonged situation” at the borders should be addressed urgently. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with China's President Xi Jinping. (Reuters File Photo)

Chinese spokesperson Mao Ning was asked about his reaction to the comments made by PM Modi at a press briefing, to which she said, “China noted Prime Minister Modi’s remarks.”

“Sound and stable China-India relations serve the interests of both countries and are conducive to peace and development in the region and beyond," Mao Ning said.

While responding to a question about the ongoing India-China border dispute, Mao said that the matter does not “represent the entirety of China-India relations, and it should be placed appropriately in bilateral relations and managed properly”.

She further reiterated that both countries have maintained close communication through diplomacy and military channels, and have made positive progress when it comes to resolving the border issues.

“We hope that India will work with China, approach the bilateral relations from a strategic height and long-term perspective, keep building trust and engage in dialogue and cooperation, and seek to handle differences appropriately to put the relationship on a sound and stable track,” China's spokesperson said.

However, India has maintained that there cannot be restoration of normalcy in its relations with China as long as the state of the borders remains abnormal.

In an interview with Newsweek, PM Modi expressed hope that through positive and constructive bilateral engagement at the diplomatic and military levels, both India and China will be able to restore and sustain peace and tranquility at their borders. He also described China's relationship with India as “important and significant”.

The prime minister said, "It is my belief that we need to urgently address the prolonged situation on our borders so that the abnormality in our bilateral interactions can be put behind us. Stable and peaceful relations between India and China are important for not just our two countries but the entire region and world.”

Earlier, China's state-run daily termed Modi's remarks as a “gesture of goodwill”, as the two countries continue to hold talks to resolve the border crisis.

Chinese media said, “Modi's latest remarks could be interpreted as a gesture of goodwill, as the two sides try to find a fair, reasonable and mutually acceptable settlement to their border disputes at an early date and turn the final page on them”

(With inputs from PTI)