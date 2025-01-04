Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana unhurt after bus hits her car in Kolkata: Reports

Former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana was unhurt after a bus reportedly hit her car at Kolkata's Diamond Harbour Road on Friday evening. A file photo of Sourav Ganguly and daughter Sana

Sana Ganguly was sitting next to the driver in the car, which was hit by the bus in the Behala Chowrasta area, India Today reported.

After the accident, the bus sped away but was chased by the driver of Sana Ganguly's car, and stopped near Sakher Bazar. After Sana Ganguly informed them of the situation, police rushed to the spot and detained the bus driver.

Her car suffered minor damage as a result of the collision.

Who is Sana Ganguly?

The only child of Sourav Ganguly and his wife, renowned Odissi dancer Dona, Sana Ganguly began her educational journey at Kolkata's Loreto House and has a degree in Economics from University College London. Currently, she is working as a consultant at INNOVERV, a London-based boutique consulting firm, her LinkedIn profile shows.

Her experience also includes a full-time role with Enactus, a student-led organisation focused on social entrepreneurship. She has also interned with PricewaterhouseCoopers, the second-largest professional services network in the world. Before her current role at INNOVERV, she was an intern at Deloitte.

In August last year, Sourav, Dona and Sana Ganguly participated in a candlelight march held to protest the rape and murder of a junior doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital at Kolkata.

There, the youngster told reporters, “We want justice, whatever it takes to get it. This has to stop. Every day, we hear about some rape case and we feel bad that this is happening even in 2024.”

In December 2019, she posted an Instagram message opposing the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act. However, Sourav Ganguly said the post was “not true” and urged people to keep her out of "all such issues."