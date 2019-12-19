‘Please keep Sana out of this,’ Sourav Ganguly dismisses daughter’s alleged post on Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA)

cricket

Updated: Dec 19, 2019 09:11 IST

Urging everyone to keep his daughter away from political issues, former India captain and current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Wednesday said the alleged post of Sana related to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) was ‘not true’. A screenshot of an alleged Instagram story of Ganguly’s daughter Sana went viral on social media in which the 18-year-old had quoted an excerpt from Khushwant Singh’s novel ‘The End of India.’

BCCI President @SGanguly99's daughter Sana Ganguly just won my heart by this post. Incredible maturity from an 18 year old. pic.twitter.com/wQN5eyfY6G — Aparna (@chhuti_is) December 17, 2019

The screenshot generated a lot of interest and was widely circulated on various social media platforms with many praising Ganguly’s daughter Sana’s courage and maturity. The post was deemed as a criticism of the current political scenario of India which has remained tensed with clashes between protesters and security personnel in different parts of the country ever since the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) came into being a few days earlier.

Ganguly, however took to Twitter to state that the post was not true and his daughter is ‘too young’ to know anything in politics. “Please keep Sana out of all these issues ... this post is not true ... she is too young a girl to know about anything in politics,” Ganguly tweeted.

Please keep Sana out of all this issues .. this post is not true .. she is too young a girl to know about anything in politics — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) December 18, 2019

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. The Act has seen protests from various parts of the country with some of it even taking violent turns resulting in injured students and policemen.