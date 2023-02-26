South Korean embassy staff groove to ‘Naatu Naatu’ | Watch

The magic of RRR's ‘Naatu Naatu’ refuses to subside. Even as the song continues its winning on the awards circuit, the South Korean embassy in New Delhi shared a video of its staff dancing to the viral song.

South Korean ambassador to India shows off his dance moves (Twitter/Korea Embassy India)

The South Korean embassy called it ‘Naatu Naatu RRR Dance Cover - Korean Embassy in India.’

“Do you know Naatu? We are happy to share with you the Korean Ambassador Chang Jae-bok along with the embassy staff Naatu Naatu!!” it said in a tweet on Saturday.

The video, which has a duration of fifty-three seconds, has both Korean and Indian workers dancing to the song. Chang Jae-bok, the country's envoy to India, also appears, as he does the hook step of ‘Naatu Naatu,’ a song picturised on Ram Charan and Jr NTR, the lead actors of RRR.

