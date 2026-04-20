South Korean president Lee Jae-myung arrives in India: Meet with PM Modi, shipping, AI and more | What's on agenda

South Korean President Lee Jae-myung is in New Delhi, where he will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with shipbuilding and artificial intelligence high on the agenda for talks. Lee was given a red-carpet welcome as he landed in the capital, Delhi, on Sunday for a three-day visit. President Droupadi Murmu and PM Modi with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and first lady Kim Hea-kyung during a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhawan. (@MEAIndia) "Amidst ongoing supply chain instability and a global economic crisis stemming from the aftermath of the Middle East conflict, the Republic of Korea and India are emerging as increasingly vital strategic partners for one another," Lee, on his first visit to India, said in a statement on social media.

Talks will include discussions on "shipbuilding, trade, investments, AI, semiconductors, critical and emerging technologies", ministry of foreign ministry said, AFP reported. Lee and Modi will also discuss "continuing constructive cooperation for the sake of peace on the Korean Peninsula and within the region", South Korea's National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac in Seoul ahead of Lee's state visit. President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed Lee at the Rashtrapati Bhavan with the reception featuring a vibrant display of welcome by children dressed in traditional attire, waving the national flags of both India and South Korea.

Highlighting the diplomatic significance of the trip, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) observed that the visit represents an "important milestone" in advancing the "Special Strategic Partnership" between the two countries. Follow latest on Iran-US flare-up In a social media post on X, the MEA noted: "President Lee was received by Shri Harsh Malhotra, MoS, Ministry of Corporate Affairs and Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. The visit marks an important milestone in advancing the India-South Korea Special Strategic Partnership."

Lee, South Korean First Lady at Rajghat Lee and his wife Kim Hea-kyung visited Rajghat on Monday to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi. During the visit, the President and the First Lady laid a wreath at the memorial of Mahatma Gandhi, a gesture serving as a significant mark of respect as both nations continue to strengthen their diplomatic and cultural ties. Also read: 14 dead, 18 injured as passenger bus rolls into gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district Preceding the visit to the memorial, the South Korean leader was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan forecourt, marking a significant start to the second day of his high-profile state visit to India.