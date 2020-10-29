Southwest monsoon has withdrawn; northeast monsoon has commenced: IMD

india

Monsoon withdrew from the country on Wednesday (October 28) after a delay of 13 days, as compared to October 15, its normal cut-off date.

The country recorded 7% of excess rainfall between October 1 and 28.

There is a significant reduction in rainfall activity over most parts of the country, which led the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to announce the withdrawal of monsoon.

Though IMD had announced the end of monsoon season on September 30, rainfall continued even after the cut-off date.

The northeast monsoon, which triggers rainfall in south India, hit the extreme southern parts of the peninsula on Wednesday.

A cyclonic circulation is lying over the southwest Bay of Bengal off north Tamil Nadu (TN) coast at lower levels of the troposphere.

Under its influence, scattered rainfall with moderate thunderstorms and lightning is likely to occur over Kerala, Mahe, TN and Puducherry during the next five days.

Isolated heavy rainfall may occur over southern TN on Thursday (October 29).

Dry weather condition is likely over the northwest, west, central and eastern India during the next four-five days.

“Monsoon withdrawal couldn’t be announced earlier because widespread rainfall was reported from west, central and northeastern India in October. That has ceased now. Southwesterly wind has changed direction. Now, wind is blowing in the northeasterly direction,” said K Sathi Devi, head, national weather forecasting centre.