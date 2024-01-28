 Special Aastha trains for Ayodhya deferred to avoid overcrowding | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
News / India News / Special Aastha trains for Ayodhya deferred to avoid overcrowding

Special Aastha trains for Ayodhya deferred to avoid overcrowding

ByNeha LM Tripathi, New Delhi
Jan 28, 2024 07:28 AM IST

The Indian Railways has postponed plans to introduce the special Aastha trains for pilgrims that were to begin operations from January 25 to avoid overcrowding at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya

To avoid overcrowding at the Ram temple in Ayodhya, the Indian Railways has postponed plans to introduce the special Aastha trains for pilgrims that were to begin operations from January 25, an official said.

A massive crowd at the main gateway leading to the Ram temple complex, as it opened its doors to the general public a day after the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya. (PTI)
A massive crowd at the main gateway leading to the Ram temple complex, as it opened its doors to the general public a day after the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya. (PTI)

“The decision to postpone the operations of the Aastha trains has been taken after our surveillance indicated overcrowding in the newly opened Ram temple,” he said, seeking anonymity.

The situation at Ayodhya railway station is being monitored from a war room in New Delhi. “CCTVs installed at platforms, circulating and ticketing areas, foot bridges, lounges and cafeterias are being monitored round-the-clock,” the official said on January 25. “As a result, it has been decided to not promote more pilgrims to Ayodhya.”

The development came after Ayodhya district administration sealed off the temple town’s borders on January 24 for the time being. The restrictions were announced in response to an unprecedented rush of pilgrims. Prime minister Narendra Modi at a cabinet meeting on the same day, too, had asked Union ministers to defer their visits due to the heavy footfall.

The railways was to run these Aastha Specials to connect 66 locations across the nation, facilitating pilgrims to visit Ayodhya following its inauguration on January 22. The national transporter had earlier said the deployment of 66 rakes, each comprising 20 coaches, would be deployed on these special trains. Tickets would be available only for round trips, it said.

“The operation of these trains is a strategic effort to accommodate the growing demand for transportation to Ayodhya in light of the significant events surrounding the Ram Temple inauguration,” the railways had said in a statement earlier this month.

When asked about bookings already made by passengers, a second official said, “Bookings of these trains were not being done through the Passenger Reservation System. One could approach a district level officer if he wished to travel. The passengers will be accommodated once the trains begin operating from February.”

“We are positive that we will be able to operate these trains in February,” he said, declining to be named. “We are yet to decide on a date.”

