Special CBI court sentences 30 Vyapam accused to seven years of imprisonment

india

Updated: Nov 25, 2019 18:38 IST

A special CBI court in Bhopal sentenced 30 persons to seven years and a middle man to 10 years of imprisonment in police constable recruitment exam 2013 fraud case, which was part of multi-layered Vyapam scam, a senior advocate from CBI said on Monday.

The accused were charged for fraud and using unfair means to clear police constable recruitment exam in 2013. The special court had convicted them on November 21 under several sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) 120-b (punishment for criminal conspiracy), 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 467 (Forgery of valuable security, will), 468 (Forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (use forged documents as genuine one) and under different sections of MP Recognised Examinations Act.

“The court awarded seven years imprisonment each to 30 accused including 12 candidates from Bhind and Morena, 12 impersonators from UP and six middlemen from UP and MP arrested by CBI. A resident of Gwalior Pradeep Tyagi was awarded 10 years imprisonment for his involvement in rigging other recruitment exams conducted by Vyapam,” advocate Satish Dinkar said.

The CBI produced 91 eyewitnesses and 401 documents in the case.

“Eyewitnesses and documents were produced to prove that the 12 impersonators were arranged by seven middlemen to help 12 candidates to clear the police constable recruitment exam 2013, conducted by Vyapam (Hindi acronym of Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board),” Dinkar added.

“The candidates had paid Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 5 lakh per candidate to middlemen and impersonators to clear the written exam,” he said.