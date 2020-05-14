e-paper
'Special corona charges' on liquor sale in Chhattisgarh

‘Special corona charges’ on liquor sale in Chhattisgarh

india Updated: May 14, 2020 10:30 IST
Ritesh Mishra | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Ritesh Mishra | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, Raipur
File photo.(Ravi Kumar/ Hindustan Times)
         

Chhattisgarh government will give paddy difference amount of Rs 685 under the Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana on the occasion of the death anniversary of the late former prime minister, the cabinet decided on Wednesday. The government also decided to impose ‘special corona charges on the sale of liquor in the state. The move was decided during the meeting chaired by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.

Agriculture Minister Ravindra Choubey, while informing about the cabinet decisions during the meeting, said that the state government is sensitive towards the farmers of the state in this crucial time and the amount will be transferred soon in the farmers’ bank account.

Notably, a budgetary provision of Rs 5,100 crore was made by the Chhattisgarh government in this regard after the chief minister promised to pay Rs 2,500 per quintal to the farmers last year.

The cabinet also decided to impose a ‘special corona charges’ on the sale of liquor in the state.

“Under this special corona tax, there will be an increase of Rs 10 per bottle for local liquor and a 10% increase in the retail rate of all types of foreign liquor (spirit/malt),” the press note read.

The cabinet also decided that, in the view of the present circumstances in amid the coronavirus lockdown, refined iodized salt will be included in the public distribution system for APL families.

“A maximum of 2 kg salt per ration card per month will be provided on a ration card from June 1,” the release stated.

The government has decided to distribute lentils under the Food Security Act.

“ The lentils will be procured as per rate proposed by NAFED from April to June,” said the release.

