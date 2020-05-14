e-paper
Chhattisgarh board not to conduct pending Class 10 and 12 exams

Chhattisgarh board not to conduct pending Class 10 and 12 exams

education Updated: May 14, 2020 08:53 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Raipur
Representational image. (PTI file)
         

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has decided not to hold examinations for the remaining subjects of Class X and XII due to the coronavirus outbreak, an official here said on Wednesday.

The board exams for some minor subjects of Class X and Geography and a few optional subjects of Class XII had to be abruptly postponed in March due to the nationwide shutdown to combat the COVID-19 outbreak, he said.

Earlier, the board had decided to hold examinations in early May, but it could not be materialized due to extension of lockdown restrictions, he said.

Now it has been decided that exams for the remaining subjects will not be held.

An internal assessment of students would be done and accordingly marks would be awarded in these subjects, he said.

Those failing to clear the assessment and skipping the procedures would be given minimum passing marks.

Nobody would be failed during the assessment of the remaining subjects, he added.

