Special court defers to Friday order on CBI plea seeking Naidu’s custody

Hyderabad : A special court for Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) cases in Vijayawada on Thursday deferred to Friday its judgement on a petition filed by the Crime Investigation Department of Andhra Pradesh police seeking the custody of Telugu Desam Party president N Chandrababu Naidu, people familiar with the matter said.

The CID on September 12 filed a petition in the ACB court, seeking a five-day custody of Naidu for questioning him further in connection with his alleged involvement in the multi-crore skill development corporation scheme.

The ACB court, which was supposed to deliver its judgement on Thursday, deferred it to Friday. The judgment will be delivered at 10.30 am.

Naidu, who was arrested on September 9 at Nandyal town, was remanded to two-week judicial custody by the ACB court on September 10. He was shifted to Rajahmundry central jail in the early hours of September 11 and he had been lodged there since then.

On September 13, the ACB court also rejected Naidu’s petition seeking house imprisonment on the grounds that he was facing threat perception in the jail.

Meanwhile, the ACB court on Thursday also deferred to September 26 other petitions filed by Naidu, one seeking bail in the skill development case and another seeking anticipatory bail in another case filed by the CID in connection with the alleged irregularities in the alignment of Amaravati inner ring road.

