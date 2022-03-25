Home / India News / Special Court summons Andhra CM, 2 others in 2014 poll code violation case
Hyderabad A special court here has issued summons to Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and two others to appear before it in connection with a 2014 case
Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy (ANI)
Updated on Mar 25, 2022 12:31 AM IST
A special court here has issued summons to Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and two others to appear before it in connection with a 2014 case.

The special sessions court for trial of MPs/MLAs directed the YSR Congress president and the two others to appear on March 28.

A case was registered against the three for alleged violation of model code of conduct during the 2014 elections when the YSR Congress fielded its candidate for Huzurnagar assembly constituency, which now falls under jurisdiction of Suryapet district of Telangana.

The three were accused of organising a roadshow allegedly without permission from the authorities.

Later, the case was transferred to the court here and it issued the summons on Tuesday.

