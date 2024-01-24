Special entry tickets released for ‘darshan’ at Tirupati Venkateswara temple | Details

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam has released special tickets for ‘darshan’ at the temple starting in April. Devotees interested in paying a visit to the temple can book their tickets online through the temple's official website. The price of special entry tickets is ₹300 per person. Along with the ‘darshan,’ one can also book a stay on the temple premises if they wish. Devotees at Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala, Tirupati(ANI )

One must log in with their phone number and enter the OTP sent to their number to complete the booking process on the temple's official website.

As many as 2.25 lakh special entry darshan tickets of Tirumala temple were sold in November last year, The New Indian Express said in a report. The tickets were released by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) for the 10-day Vaikunta Dwara Darshan that commenced on December 23.

Elaborate arrangements were made for 80,000 devotees to visit Venkateswara temple in connection with the Vaikunta Dwara Darshan. TTD officials arranged nine centres in Tirupati to issue the tickets, ETV Bharat said in its report. Almost 25,000 people were allowed the ‘darshan’ through special entrance gates.

Tickets for Kalyanotsava, Arjita Brahmotsava, Oonjal Seva and Sahasra Deepalankara were released on the temple's official website on Jan 22. Tickets for the annual spring festival of Sivasri will be released on the portal in April. The festival will be held from April 21 to 23.

The Venkateswara Temple in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati district is one of the country's richest pilgrimage destinations. Millions of devotees visit Tirupati annually, offering gold and valuables that contribute to the temple's immense wealth.