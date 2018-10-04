Special police officers withdrawn from security of protected persons in Jammu & Kashmir

In the aftermath of special police officer decamping with seven rifles and one pistol from the official residence of assembly member and later joining militancy, the police have withdrawn SPOs who were performing duties with the protected persons in Jammu and Kashmir.

Additional director general of police, law and order, Muneer Ahmad Khan has directed all the SSPs to withdraw SPOs performing personal security officers (PSO) duties of protected persons.

“It has been observed that some special police officers are performing personal security officers duties with the protected persons which is not in accordance with the security norms as SPOs are not trained to perform PSO duties. It is hereby ordered that henceforth no unit/district SSP shall deploy any special police officer to personnel security officer duties and all the SPOs except SPO drivers presently attached with protected person be immediately withdrawn. Repeat, immediately withdrawn,” reads the order.

Last week, SPO Adil Bashir who was attached with assembly member Wachi, Ajaz Ahmad Mir decamped with seven Ak rifles and a pistol from the official residence of the legislator.

A day after his escape the picture of SPO was posted along with Hizbul Mujahideen militants carrying guns.

The director general of police Dilbagh Singh told reporters that SPO was already in touch with militants.

The police have already constituted Special Investigative Team (SIT) to investigate the case and police claimed to have got some leads in this case.

The decision to withdraw SPOs from the duty of protected persons has come after some protected persons had raised apprehensions over the SPOs allotted to them.

There are hundreds of persons especially the mainstream politicians who have been declared as protected persons and enjoy security due to threat perception.

