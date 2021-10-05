Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Specialised unit has taken over security of Delhi courts in shooting aftermath: Police to HC
india news

Specialised unit has taken over security of Delhi courts in shooting aftermath: Police to HC

Updated on Oct 05, 2021 11:41 PM IST
Jailed gangster Jitendra Gogi and his two assailants posing as lawyers were killed inside the Rohini courtroom on September 24. (PTI)
By Richa Banka

A specialised unit has taken over security at the seven district courts in the national capital and necessary arrangements have been made in wake of the firing at Rohini court that left three including a gangster dead last month, the Delhi Police has informed the Delhi high court.

In an affidavit filed before a bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh on Monday, the police informed the court that security audit of all seven district courts has been conducted and was being analysed for further course of action to revamp the existing security set up in the courts. It added security gadgets, installed at court premises, are outdated and should be updated or replaced with equipment such as high-resolution CCTV cameras and monitors.

“District Courts may be directed to provide these security gadgets & logistics at the earliest to the Security Unit at each court,” the affidavit said. It added parking areas in the city courts were insufficient for lawyers and thus vehicles are parked inside and also all along boundary walls imposing a great security risk.

“Similarly, clients/litigants are not having earmarked parking at all in any court. They are parking vehicles on the roads and traffic gets slow and jammed. This is a matter of concern day to day which also contributes towards increasing pollution. Thus, new infrastructure needs to be developed in nearby places with multilevel parking facilities for advocates and clients, etc,” the affidavit said.

The affidavit came after the high court took up the matter following the shootout at Rohini court. The high court earlier asked the city police and all the other stakeholders, including bar associations, to give suggestions to improve the situation.

Jailed gangster Jitendra Gogi and his two assailants posing as lawyers were killed inside the Rohini courtroom on September 24.

