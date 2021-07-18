Speculations over leadership continue despite Yediyurappa’s denial

Despite Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa denying the rumours of his resignation, speculations over his replacement continue within the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Yediyurappa calling for a legislative party meeting on July 26 has further intensified a section of party leaders claiming that a change of guard is imminent, while others claiming only a cabinet reshuffle would take place during the legislative party meeting, HT has learnt.

Two senior BJP leaders from Karnataka, on the condition of anonymity, said that apart from news reports suggesting that a decision has been made to replace Yediyurappa during his meeting with Prime Minister Modi on Friday, no information is available to legislators. “As far as we are concerned, the legislative party meeting is about a possible cabinet shuffle and not a change of guard,” said a legislator from Bengaluru.

Yediyurappa, following his two-day visit to New Delhi, had said, “No, not at all... There is no truth in the rumours.” He went on to say that he had no reason to hide if he had resigned and “not a single word” was discussed on the issue by him or Central party leaders.

After the meeting with party BJP chief JP Nadda, Yediyurappa said he had been asked to give his all to strengthen the party ahead of the elections in 2023. He added that he would be returning to Delhi to discuss various developmental issues early next month.

The Karnataka chief minister arrived in the capital late last evening and has since met Prime Minister Modi and Nadda. Talking to reporters on his arrival, he said, “The central leaders have asked me to continue as chief minister and strengthen the party. It is our duty to follow their instructions from time to time. There is no question of leadership change.”

However, a legislator, associated with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) faction of the BJP, said that there are clear indications that Yediyurappa will be handing over the charge.

“You can’t expect the party or Yediyurappaji to reveal the details of the meetings with the Prime Minister to the media. But the fact is that there is a consensus between the party leadership and Yediyurappa to do what is required for the long-term success of the party. You will know the details soon,” he added.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President DK Shivakumar said several MLAs and the workers belonging to the Lingayat community are ready to join the Congress. Speaking to reporters at Kalaburagi Airport on Saturday, Shivakumar said that former ministers MB Patil and Eshwar Khandre and others are holding discussions in this regard.