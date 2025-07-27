BMW rams into father-daughter returning from hospital, 5-year-old girl killed

A five-year-old girl died and two others were injured after a speeding BMW crashed into a Honda Activa scooter near a hospital in Sector 30, Noida, in the early hours of Sunday, police said. The BMW was allegedly being driven by a student, police said.(HT Photos)

According to police, the incident occurred around 12:20 am when Gul Mohammad, a resident of Sector 45, was returning from Child PGI Hospital along with his relative Raja and five-year-old Ayat. The three were on a scooter when a Haryana-registered BMW, allegedly driven by a student, rammed into them from behind in front of Gate Number 3 of the hospital.

“Gul Mohammad had brought Ayat to the hospital as her health had deteriorated. After consulting the doctor, they were returning home when the speeding BMW struck their scooter,” said Assistant Commissioner of Police Praveen Singh.

Ayat died on the spot, while Gul Mohammad and Raja sustained serious injuries and are currently undergoing treatment, Singh added.

The driver of the BMW fled the scene, but police tracked the vehicle using its registration number. Two occupants of the car — Yash Sharma, 22, of Sector 37, and Abhishek Rawat, 22, of Sector 70 — were later arrested. Police confirmed that Yash Sharma was behind the wheel at the time of the accident.

A case has been registered at Sector 20 police station under Sections 281 (rash driving), 125 (act endangering life), and 106(1) (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Further investigation is underway.