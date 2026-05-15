Spice trader shot dead during blackout in Bihar’s Patna, probe underway

A shopkeeper was allegedly shot dead during a blackout in Bihar's Patna district, police said on Thursday, adding that an investigation into the incident is currently underway. Pintu Kumar, a spice trader, was shot dead by unidentified assailants during a blackout in Bihar’s Patna district. (Representative image) (Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

According to police officials, the deceased has been identified as Pintu Kumar, a local spice trader. The incident took place late at night when unidentified assailants allegedly opened fire on him during a power outage in the area.

ASP Raj Kishore Singh said the victim succumbed to injuries at the spot and the exact details regarding the number of bullet injuries would be confirmed after the post-mortem examination.

"A spice shopkeeper named Pintu Kumar was reportedly shot during a blackout. The incident is under investigation... The exact number of bullets that hit him will be confirmed after the post-mortem. According to the reports, he died on the spot," Singh told ANI.

Police teams reached the spot soon after receiving information about the firing incident and initiated an investigation. The body was later sent for post-mortem examination.

Officials said forensic teams have also been deployed at the crime scene to collect evidence and examine the circumstances surrounding the murder.

Further details are awaited.

Meanwhile, in a separate development in Bihar, three accused wanted in multiple murder cases were arrested after a gunfight with police in the Bihta area on Wednesday.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kartikeya Kumar Sharma, the accused were identified as Avdesh Sahu alias Videshiya, Pappu Rai and Deepak Kumar. Police said the trio was allegedly planning another major crime in the region when they were traced and arrested.

During a subsequent operation to recover hidden weapons, two of the accused allegedly opened fire on the police team, prompting retaliatory firing. Two accused sustained bullet injuries in their legs, while two police personnel suffered minor injuries during the exchange of fire.

Police said weapons were recovered from the accused, who were also wanted in the Anjali Singh murder case. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)