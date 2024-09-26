SpiceJet clears pending July, August salaries of employees: Official

Domestic airline and low-cost carrier SpiceJet, cleared the pending salaries of employees for both July and August on Wednesday evening, an airline official said. A SpiceJet spokesperson confirmed the development but did not provide more details on the same. (HT file photo)

“Salaries of July and August of all employees and those who hadn’t received June salaries were disbursed on Wednesday evening”, the official said.

“However, employees sent on furlough continue to remain,” a second official said.

A SpiceJet spokesperson confirmed the development but did not provide more details on the same.

Owing to liquidity crisis, the airline had postponed salary payments to its employees and staff.

The development comes a week after the airline secured a fresh capital infusion of ₹3,000 crore from investors.

According to Planespotters, an aviation website which tracks fleet details; the airline has a fleet size of 55 of which 37 aircraft are on ground (AOG) while 18 are currently operating.