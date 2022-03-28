Home / India News / SpiceJet flight collides with electric pole at Delhi airport before take off
SpiceJet flight collides with electric pole at Delhi airport before take off

  • A SpiceJet spokesperson said that the collision caused damage to the aileron of the aircraft. The flight was scheduled to operate between Delhi and Jammu today.
A investigation has been launched into the matter. (HT FILE) (For representation purpose)
Updated on Mar 28, 2022 03:29 PM IST
Written by Sharangee Dutta | Edited by Aryan Prakash, New Delhi

An accident was averted at the Delhi airport on Monday after a SpiceJet passenger flight collided with an electric pole before take off. Passengers on board the Jammu-bound flight were later shifted to a different aircraft, according to news agency ANI.

An investigation has been launched into the matter.

Sharing details about the incident, a SpiceJet spokesperson told ANI that the SG 160 flight was scheduled to operate between Delhi and Jammu today. During pushback - the process of moving an aircraft from its parking position before take off, the right win trailing edge of the aircraft came in close contact with the electric pole, thereby causing damage to aileron.

“A replacement aircraft has been arranged to operate the flight,” the spokesperson was quoted as saying.

(This is a developing story, further details are awaited.)

 

